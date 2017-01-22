Syrian Army Gains Lands against ISIS in Homs

Alwaght- Syrian national army liberated new areas in its fight against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

During new rounds of clashes with ISIS terrorist group, the national army, supported by popular forces, managed to liberate the strategically important al-Tayyas hill in the T4 area’s northeastern regions.

A large number of the terrorists were killed and injured in the firefight, which also destroyed a large amount of their vehicles and equipment.

Syrian army and popular forces also fought Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists -- al-Qaeda's Syrian branch formerly known as al-Nusra Front -- killing several of them.

Meanwhile, government forces also engaged in extensive operations against ISIS in the country's eastern city of Dayr al-Zawr, where they inflicted vast casualties against the terrorists.

A cessation of hostilities took effect on December 30 in Syria, following an agreement between warring parties. ISIS and Fateh al-Sham are not included in the truce.

Mediated by Russia and Turkey with the support of Iran, the truce is the first of its kind that has been largely holding in Syria for almost three weeks now.

Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy over the past almost six years. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syria crisis until then. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.