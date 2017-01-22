32 Dead, Dozens Injured as Train Derails in India

Alwaght- At least 32 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a train derailed in India, the India-based DNTV reported.

The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh at around 11:00 pm (1730 GMT).

Seven coaches and the engine cart derailed 160 kilometers (100 miles) away from Visakhapatnam, the capital of Odisha state. The train had 22 coaches.

Rayagada Sub-collector Muralidhar Swain said to news agency PTI that the number of injured could be around 100. The casualty figure may go up as many people are trapped, he added.

The injured have been shifted to two hospitals at Parbatipuram and Rayagada.

A team of doctors has reached the accident site. District administration of both Vijayanagaram and Rayagada are taking active part in rescue operations, said Mr Mishra.