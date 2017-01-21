Iran Against US Participation in Astana Talks: Russia

Alwaght- Russia says Iran does not welcome US participation in Astana talks between Syrian government and militant groups.

The Russian spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said his country welcomed the presence of US representatives in the talks but Iran is against the issue and it is making potential negotiations complicated.

"We will welcome that [US participation in Astana talks]. The situation is very complicated. You know that there is also Iran like a very important player in the Syrian issue. Iranians are not welcoming this. So it is a very complicated issue for a very careful play,” Peskov said.

The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year of foreign backed militancy in the country.

Iran rejects any role by the US in these talks as they have been supporting and arming militant and terrorist groups throughout the six years and Tehran believes US presence only exacerbates the already complicated situation.

On Tuesday, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari confirmed in an interview with Sputnik that he would lead the Syrian government’s delegation at the upcoming talks.

Kremlin spokesman says his country is willing to cooperate with Washington on the issue of settling the Syrian crisis.

"This is probably the cause of some disagreement between Moscow and Tehran… It is obvious that without the United States it is impossible to resolve the Syrian issue," Peskov said, commenting on the.

When asked whether a Russia-US deal was possible on Syria, the spokesman added that "not a deal, but cooperation" was needed.

Peskov also stated that any deals on Syria are unlikely to be reached at the upcoming Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement, as too many parties are involved in the process.

"Any deals are unlikely to be reached there, as too many parties are involved in the process,” Peskov said.

The abundance of parties involved in the upcoming talks in Astana, to take place on 23 January, may jeopardize the harmony of negotiations, the spokesman added.