Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia

Alwaght- Syrian government has agreed to a proposed upgrade to Tartus naval base leased by Russia including modernization of its equipment.

The agreement signed on Wednesday, but declared on Friday, will allow Russian Navy to extend its operations in the military base for another 49 years. The term can be automatically extended for further 25-year periods if neither side objects.

Based on the new agreement which in fact a renewal of a Soviet-era contract, will allow Moscow to upgrade Tartus naval base so that it can immediately accommodate up to 11 Russian vessels, including those equipped with nuclear propulsion systems, provided that nuclear and environmental safety guidelines are taken into account.

The deal says the Tartus facility will help “support peace and stability in the [West Asia] region,” adding that “it has a defensive character and isn't directed against any other nation."

It also says the Russian military will ensure the seaborne and airborne protection of the base, while Syria will be responsible for its ground security.

Russia will have the right to renovate, rebuild and demolish the building, do construction work, including underwater, and set up offshore platforms. The agreement also stipulates that Russia will help Syria restore its Soviet-built warships.

On October 7, 2016, the lower house of the Russian parliament ratified an agreement with the Damascus government that allows Russian troops to stay indefinitely in Syria as Moscow is battling foreign-sponsored militants in the conflict-ridden Arab country.