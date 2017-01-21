Bahrainis Continue Protests against Activists Executions

Alwaght- Hundreds of people in different parts of Bahrain demonstrated to protest the recent execution of three activists arrested during pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.

Angry protestors took to the streets of several villages, including Diraz, Barbar, al-Daih and Sar, following Friday prayers to denounce the Al Khalifah regime’s repressive measures against political dissidents.

Scores of demonstrators had also marched along streets in the Bilad al-Qadeem suburb of the capital, Manama, on Thursday evening, waving national flags and holding pictures of the executed activists.

They chanted slogans against King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as well, and demanded the downfall of the ruling dynasty.

Protesters in the village of Ma'ameer, situated about 15 kilometers south of the capital, carried a large banner in protest at the prevalent corruption in the kingdom, holding King Hamad fully responsible for the killings.

In the village of Nuwaidrat, located about ten kilometers south of Manama, the demonstrators vowed to exact revenge for the executions, and press ahead with their pro-democracy rallies.

Fire burns as firebombs are thrown at an anti-riot police vehicle in Eker village, Bahrain, on January 19, 2017.

Additionally, people blocked roads with burning tires and threw firebombs at an anti-riot police vehicle in Eker village. Regime forces fired birdshots in order to disperse the crowd.

On January 15, Bahrain executed Abbas al-Samea, 27, Sami Mushaima, 42, and Ali al-Singace, 21, by firing squad. The killings came a week after the Court of Cassation upheld death sentences against the trio after finding them guilty of killing three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in the northern village of al-Daih back in March 2014.