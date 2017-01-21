Yemeni Forces Kill 15 Saudi Mercenaries in Taizz

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have has killed more than a dozen militiamen loyal to the resigned and Saudi-backed president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the country’s southwestern province of Taizz.

At least 15 Saudi mercenaries were killed and 18 others injurieed when Yemeni army forces backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees repelled their assault against the Dhubab district of Taizz, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network cited an unnamed military source as saying on Saturday.

The source added that three vehicles belonging to the Saudi mercenaries were also destroyed.

Earlier, the media bureau of the operations command in Yemen published pictures showing the aftermath of a rocket attack by Yemeni forces against a position of pro-Saudi armed men in an area of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers east of Sana’a.

Four Saudi-sponsored militiamen were killed and several others injured on Friday evening, when Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighters lobbed a barrage of artillery rounds at their gathering in the Thua'bat area of Salh district in Tai’zz province.

Saudi fighter jets also dropped cluster bombs on several residential buildings in Dhabuah village of Nihm district in the western-central Yemeni province of Sana'a, leaving a woman dead and five people, including three children, injured.

Saudi Arabia launched its aggression against neighboring Yemen in March 2015 in a bid to restore power to its ally, refugee Abd Mansur Hadi.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrickhe, the deadly war on impoverished Arab state has claimed lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

However, McGoldrick acknowledges that the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

Local sources say believe the almost two-year-old aggression has killed at least 11,500 people.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools and factories.

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Yemen Meritxell Relano stated last week that almost 1,400 children had been killed and 2,140 injured as a result of the conflict in Yemen.

He added that some 2,000 schools had been destroyed, damaged or used for military purposes or as shelters for displaced families.