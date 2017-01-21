Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Against US Participation in Astana Talks: Russia

Iran Against US Participation in Astana Talks: Russia

Russia says Iran does not welcome US participation in Astana talks between Syrian government and militant groups

UN Condemns Decades of Discrimination against Myanmar Muslims Top UN envoy condemns recent violent clashes in western Myanmar on decades of discrimination against Muslim minority in the country

Mexico Extradited Narcotics’ King to US Mexico has extradited country’s most famous drug dealer to the US authorities to face new charges

Trump Pick for US Defense Minister Confirmed in Senate The ex-general nominated by the US President-elect, Donald Trump to head Defense Ministry, was confirmed in senate

Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia Syrian government has agreed to a proposed upgrade to Tartus naval base leased by Russia including modernization of its equipment

Bahrainis Continue Protests against Activists Executions Hundreds of people in different parts of Bahrain demonstrated to protest the recent execution of three activists arrested during pro-democracy demonstrations

Turkish Parliament Votes for Erdogan Empowerment Bill Turkish parliament has voted to approve the controversial bill aimed at boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan power

Yemeni Forces Kill 15 Saudi Mercenaries in Taizz Yemeni forces have has killed more than a dozen militiamen loyal to the resigned and Saudi-backed president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the country’s southwestern province of Taizz.

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses Alwaght- Turkey has set to withdraw its forces from Syria’s Al-Bab, letting Syrian Army to capture the area from ISIS terrorist group, Almasdar News reported on Friday.

Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Al-Bab Alwaght- Syrian Army forces liberated on Friday more territory inside the southern part of the al-Bab Plateau, continuing their rapid advance in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Lebanese Hezbollah Attacks ISIS Terrorists along Northeastern Border Alwaght- Lebanese Hezbollah movement has attacked ISIS terrorists in northeastern Lebanon, killing and wounding a number of them.

Turkey No Longer Insists on Syrian President’s Removal: Deputy PM Alwaght- In a blatant turnabout, Turkey admitted Ankara can no longer insist on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s resignation as a precondition for resolving Syrian.

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash Alwaght- At least 25 people, including 18 children, have lost their lives and 50 more sustained injuries after a school bus collided with a truck in northern India.

Turkey Gets Ready to Hold Referendum Campaigns over Draft Constitution: PM Alwaght- Turkish political parties are preparing to hold referendum campaigns over the proposed provocative constitutional reform package which would give the president sweeping executive powers, Turkey’s prime minister said on Thursday.

Iran Condemns Intl. Community Blind Eye to Myanmar’s Rohingya Sufferings Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized the international community for turning a blind eye to the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, urging the Muslim world to unite in support of the persecuted minority, Press TV reported.

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group has lost control over a quarter of the territory which it held in Iraq and Syria last year amid major operations in both countries.

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Fire rises after a gathering of militiamen loyal to resigned Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi is targeted by Yemeni army forces in the Dhubab district of the southwestern province of Ta’izz, Yemen, on January 20, 2017.

Yemeni forces have has killed more than a dozen militiamen loyal to the resigned and Saudi-backed president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the country’s southwestern province of Taizz.
Alwaght- Yemeni forces have has killed more than a dozen militiamen loyal to the resigned and Saudi-backed president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the country’s southwestern province of Taizz.

At least 15 Saudi mercenaries were killed and 18 others injurieed when Yemeni army forces backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees repelled their assault against the Dhubab district of Taizz, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network cited an unnamed military source as saying on Saturday.

The source added that three vehicles belonging to the Saudi mercenaries were also destroyed.

Earlier, the media bureau of the operations command in Yemen published pictures showing the aftermath of a rocket attack by Yemeni forces against a position of pro-Saudi armed men in an area of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers east of Sana’a.

Four Saudi-sponsored militiamen were killed and several others injured on Friday evening, when Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighters lobbed a barrage of artillery rounds at their gathering in the Thua'bat area of Salh district in Tai’zz province.

Saudi fighter jets also dropped cluster bombs on several residential buildings in Dhabuah village of Nihm district in the western-central Yemeni province of Sana'a, leaving a woman dead and five people, including three children, injured.

Saudi Arabia launched its aggression against neighboring Yemen in March 2015 in a bid to restore power to its ally, refugee Abd Mansur Hadi.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrickhe, the deadly war on impoverished Arab state has claimed lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

However, McGoldrick acknowledges that the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

Local sources say believe the almost two-year-old aggression has killed at least 11,500 people.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools and factories.

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Yemen Meritxell Relano stated last week that almost 1,400 children had been killed and 2,140 injured as a result of the conflict in Yemen.

He added that some 2,000 schools had been destroyed, damaged or used for military purposes or as shelters for displaced families.

 

