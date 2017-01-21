Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Alwaght- Turkey has set to withdraw its forces from Syria's Al-Bab, letting Syrian Army to capture the area from ISIS terrorist group, Almasdar News reported on Friday.

The Syrian Arab Army launched an offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo recently, targeting the Al-Bab Plateau's southern flank.

This offensive has been relatively successful for the Syrian Arab Army, as they have liberated at least 5 villages and several sites from the Islamic State terrorists positioned in the Al-Bab Plateau.

The Turkish Army has attempted to liberate the Al-Bab region from the ISIS for the past two months; however, they have been forestalled for nearly 25 days in the Al-Sulfaniyah area, as their forces have failed to capture this town from the terrorist group.

On Friday, the Turkish Army suffered another setback eastern Al-Bab after failing to seize the key town of Al-Sulfaniyah from the ISIS, while their jet provided much needed air cover.

Despite the intensity of the attack, the Turkish Army and their militant allies, so-called Free Syrian Army, failed to capture Al-Sulfaniyah for the 9th time this month.

According to the ISIS's official media wing on Telegram, their forces killed several Turkish Army personnel and destroyed much of their military hardware while foiling this large-scale offensive to capture Al-Sulfaniyah and encircle Qabasin.