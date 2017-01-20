Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Al-Bab

Alwaght- Syrian Army forces liberated on Friday more territory inside the southern part of the al-Bab Plateau, continuing their rapid advance in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Syrian Arab Army's "Tiger Forces" overran ISIS terrorist group’s defenses at the village of Shamer, killing and wounding a number of terrorist combatants en route to their advance north towards Al-Bab, al-Masdar News reported.

The Tiger Forces have managed to liberate Shamer on Friday afternoon after advancing northeast from the recently captured village of Ta'anah in the Al-Bab countryside.

As a result of their recent gains, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the outskirts of Souran; this is one of the ISIS's last strongholds south of Al-Bab.