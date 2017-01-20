Lebanese Hezbollah Attacks ISIS Terrorists along Northeastern Border

Alwaght- Lebanese Hezbollah movement has attacked ISIS terrorists in northeastern Lebanon, killing and wounding a number of them.

The media bureau of Hezbollah Operations Command announced in a statement on Friday that resistance fighters struck the extremists’ position in the Wadi al-Sahrij region of Ras Baalbek village in the northern Beqaa Valley with a rocket, Arabic-language al-Manar television network reported.

In August 2014, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, and ISIS terrorist groups overran the eastern Lebanese town of Arsal, killing a number of Lebanese forces. They took 30 soldiers hostage, most of whom have been released.

Since then, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

Hezbollah fighters have fended off several ISIS attacks inside Lebanon. They have also been providing assistance to Syrian army forces to counter the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy.

The movement has accused Israel of supporting Takfiri terrorists operating in the Middle East.

Israel, which continues to occupy Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms and Syria’s Golan Heights, is widely reported to be offering medical help to Takfiri terrorists injured in Syria. In December 2015, British newspaper the Daily Mail said Israel had saved the lives of more than 2,000 Takfiri militants since 2013.