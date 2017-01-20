Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 20 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

USA’s Torch of Democracy

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

News

Turkey No Longer Insists on Syrian President’s Removal: Deputy PM

Turkey No Longer Insists on Syrian President’s Removal: Deputy PM

Alwaght- In a blatant turnabout, Turkey admitted Ankara can no longer insist on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s resignation as a precondition for resolving Syrian.

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash Alwaght- At least 25 people, including 18 children, have lost their lives and 50 more sustained injuries after a school bus collided with a truck in northern India.

Turkey Gets Ready to Hold Referendum Campaigns over Draft Constitution: PM Alwaght- Turkish political parties are preparing to hold referendum campaigns over the proposed provocative constitutional reform package which would give the president sweeping executive powers, Turkey’s prime minister said on Thursday.

Iran Condemns Intl. Community Blind Eye to Myanmar’s Rohingya Sufferings Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized the international community for turning a blind eye to the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, urging the Muslim world to unite in support of the persecuted minority, Press TV reported.

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group has lost control over a quarter of the territory which it held in Iraq and Syria last year amid major operations in both countries.

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt. The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia Hurt by Oil Output Reduction: IMF The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Gets Ready to Hold Referendum Campaigns over Draft Constitution: PM

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash

Iran Condemns Intl. Community Blind Eye to Myanmar’s Rohingya Sufferings

How Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Push Up Afghan Drugs Production

Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Turkey No Longer Insists on Syrian President’s Removal: Deputy PM

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Why Turkey Insists on US Role in Astana Syria Talks?

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW

Wahhabi Cleric: Cinema, Concerts Are “Evil”

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria

Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage

AIPAC plans to Drag UK into ’US Sphere’ over Israeli Regime: Revealed

Europe’s Crisis-Filled Christmas

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

US Biggest Supplier, Qatar Biggest Buyer in Global Arms Market

Shadow of ISIS Looms over Saudi Regime

Putin Congratulates Trump Instead of Obama for New Year

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Saudi, Qatar Alliance against Egypt, will other Arabs Follow?

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

EU, Arab League Syria Reconstruction Plan, Cover-Up Ploy

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Friday 20 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

A puppeteer in the background

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will aid the president in negotiating a deal between the Israeli and Palestinians but this amounts to conflict of interests.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Nepotism is a dangerous practice that puts the integrity of an institution at risk, even more so when this institution is a government. But, in the case of US President Donald Trump who has appointed his son-in-law Jared Kushner as his senior advisor, it is not favoring him as a relative that will raise the stakes for US foreign policy, particular on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.  

Just days before his January 20 inauguration, Trump declared Kushner would be aiding his administration in securing “an Israel deal which no one else has managed to get.”

Note that he said an “Israel deal” which suggests that Kushner will dedicate himself to brokering a deal to serve Israeli interests at the expense of the Palestinians. From this point, we can further examine how Trump’s choice and Kushner’s involvement imply that there will unlikely be progress in the negotiation process.

Israeli Connections

Kushner is an Orthodox Jewish millionaire with conspicuous connections to the Israeli regime. In fact, he is regarded as a mediator between Trump and the Zionist lobby.

In a 2015 report by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Kushner was listed as a benefactor for its real estate committee, which required a donation of at least $36,000 to the pro-Israel lobbying group.

Furthermore, he co-directs a family foundation that has donated tens of thousands of dollars to illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to tax records, the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation donated at least $38,000 to the “American Friends of Bet El Yeshiva” in just two years. Also, at least $298,600 were given to the “Friends of the Israel Defense Forces”, an organization that runs programs for Israeli soldiers, between 2010 and 2012.

Among other donations, his family contributed $20 million to a medical school campus in al-Quds (Jerusalem) two years ago.

Role in Trump’s Campaign

35-year-old Kushner played a key role in the 2016 presidential campaign as he advised Trump on his rhetoric regarding the Israeli regime.

Aside from redirecting Trump’s policy toward the occupation, Kushner also helped his father-in-law get on the Zionists’ good side in a speech delivered during an AIPAC conference in 2016.

People close to Trump told Reuters that Kushner advised his father-in-law to lay out concrete policies that would help smooth over relations with the Jewish community as well as use a teleprompter for the speech instead of his conversational style.

It was also Kushner who mediated a call between Trump and the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, offering Tel Aviv’s perspective ahead of the AIPAC speech.

“Trump …said the United States must stand with Israel in rejecting attempts by the United Nations to impose restrictions on Israel or parameters for a peace deal. He criticized the U.S. deal with Iran as bad for Israel,” Reuters reported.

Influence on Future Decisions

Kushner has a visible influence on Trump’s vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As a senior advisor, this influence will foreseeably affect future or impending decisions.

When Trump said that the US embassy should be moved to al-Quds, a highly symbolic move that aims to legitimize the city as the occupation’s capital, it seemed that Kushner was pulling his strings. Previously suggesting that he would take an impartial role on Israeli-Palestinian issues, Trump was quick to retract his stance.

In fact, Mahmoud Abbass’ meeting with a US businessman close to Kushner provoked the Palestinian president to launch a campaign against moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds. This suggests that Kushner was behind the decision.

Moreover, Kushner’s closeness to the Israeli occupation makes him a proponent of illegal settlement constructions in the West Bank. This position was reflected in Trump’s apparent intervention over a UNSC resolution that lambasted Israeli settlements. After Egypt drafted a resolution calling for a halt to all settlement activities in occupied territories, the vote was abruptly postponed. This came amid a series of contacts between Trump, Cairo, and Tel Aviv. It also sidelined the Obama administration over its abstention from voting against an anti-settlement resolution.

Kushner is entrenched up to his neck in Israeli affairs. He cannot be objective—if there is such a thing in American policies toward the Israeli regime—and this angers Palestinians whose very being is at stake.

"If anyone was foolish enough to believe that a Trump administration might succeed in negotiating a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, this is further evidence of their delusions," said Diana Buttu, a Palestinian political analyst and former adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner’s deep ties with the Israeli regime render him incapable of being an impartial broker. Thus, his role in Trump’s administration will unlikely succeed in mediating a deal between the occupiers and the occupied in Palestine; because, essentially, he would be pushing Trump into working for Israeli interests and disregarding Palestinians’ rights.  This will reasonably result in aggressive approaches toward Palestinians and threatens to further fuel unrest in the nation already burning up on account of the occupation. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Kushner Trump Israel Palestine deal Zionist lobby Jerusalem

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS
Yemeni Women loyal to the Ansarullah parade to show support to the Resistance movement in Sanaa.
Dakar Rally 2017
Iraqi Army Liberates Mosul University from ISIS Terrorists
Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Bahrain uses hooligans to suppress dissent
Mount Sinabung spews hot clouds of ash in Indonesia
Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant
At least 32 killed after Turkish cargo plane crashes near Kyrgyzstan airport