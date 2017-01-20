How Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Push Up Afghan Drugs Production

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

USA’s Torch of Democracy

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

Alwaght- At least 25 people, including 18 children, have lost their lives and 50 more sustained injuries after a school bus collided with a truck in northern India.

Turkey Gets Ready to Hold Referendum Campaigns over Draft Constitution: PM Alwaght- Turkish political parties are preparing to hold referendum campaigns over the proposed provocative constitutional reform package which would give the president sweeping executive powers, Turkey’s prime minister said on Thursday.

Iran Condemns Intl. Community Blind Eye to Myanmar’s Rohingya Sufferings Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized the international community for turning a blind eye to the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, urging the Muslim world to unite in support of the persecuted minority, Press TV reported.

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group has lost control over a quarter of the territory which it held in Iraq and Syria last year amid major operations in both countries.

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt. The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia Hurt by Oil Output Reduction: IMF The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
How Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Push Up Afghan Drugs Production

How Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Push Up Afghan Drugs Production

Since America Invasion of Afghanistan Poppy Cultivation Increased Ten Folds

Alwaght- If at first glance we seek a link between the escalation of tensions between Kabul and Islamabad and a rise in the opium production in Afghanistan, we may fail to do so, but the fact is that the increase in tensions between these two neighbors has led to growth of opium cultivation and thus drugs production and smuggling in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan-Pakistan relations were not strained when Ashraf Ghani became president of Afghanistan. Even the Afghan president less than two months after taking the office paid a visit to Pakistan, displaying an intention to establish warm relations with Afghanistan's southern neighbor. However, increase in Taliban movements in Afghanistan under President Ghani did not allow the two countries' warm relations to last long. In mid-2016, the first signs of escalation in the two sides' relations showed face.

At that time, the Afghan leader accused Islamabad of supporting the terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, asserting that he could no longer bear further killing of the Afghan civilians by Pakistan-backed militant groups. Additional friction even led to closure of the two nations' common border crossing in Torkham border area. In fact, the rising stress in Islamabad and Kabul ties even affected the economy. During 2016 and following encounters between the two countries' armies, Pakistan not only several times blocked the Torkham border crossing in the face of the Afghan businessmen, but also in June the same year it announced that it will establish new border outposts along its borders with Afghanistan.

Torkham border crossing is one of the key trade routes in eastern Afghanistan, and the passengers and products are moving between Afghanistan and Pakistan majorly from this crossing. It is apparent that political escalation between Kabul and Islamabad, which led to closure of the crucial Torkham trade terminal, has taken a toll on the economic sector. Actually, from now on, the businessmen should expect further economic repercussions originating from tense ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On the other side, in recent years Afghanistan has persistently attempted to boost its fruit exports as an alternative to its drugs smuggling to other countries which is a key source of income of Taliban group. But border rifts with Pakistan several times stood as hurdle ahead of the Kabul efforts to improve fruit exports.

Afghanistan is an agricultural nation, with nearly 80 percent of its population are farmers. Both fresh and dried fruits are the major export items of Afghanistan. But even these exports are not going out of the country due to improper business conditions. In such a situation, and amid escalation in the two neighbors' tensions, the Afghan farmers resort to opium production.

The AFP news agency has reported that frequent blockades of transit route between Afghanistan and Pakistan by Islamabad to the traders have led to slowed down business activities and exporting of such fruits as pomegranate and grape from Afghanistan. Afghanistan reportedly produces over 73 types of grape at home.

The French news outlet also added that long lines of Afghanistan fruit trucks stuck at the border route with Pakistan cause serious harms to quality of the exported products and thus to the economy of the Afghan exporters. This, in turn, pushes the Afghans to once again seek opium production in the country.

According to the figures published in Afghanistan in 2015, the Afghan businessmen exported nearly 52,000 tons of pomegranate to Pakistan, the UAE, and India, but in 2016, the pomegranate exports dropped to 15,000. The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan exactly in this year saw an unprecedented surge.

“We prepared ourselves to export about 40,000 tons of grape from Kandahar to Pakistan but this country( Pakistan) closed the border for 17 days in October, preventing our fruit from crossing the border,” Nasrallah Zaher, the head of Kandahar Chamber of Trade, has maintained.

The UN official statistics suggest a 10 percent rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan in 2016, the highest Afghan opium production growth rate in 22 years. This rise is said to be supported by a growing escalation between the two Central Asian nations.

In such conditions, it appears that the political officials on the both sides of Torkham border need to ease tensions if they seek a reduction in the drugs production and smuggling from their borders. If they allow their tense ties go on, the economic instability will be the outcome, which means the way will be paved for expansion of opium production and its smuggling across the region.

