Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

USA’s Torch of Democracy

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

News

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash

Alwaght- At least 25 people, including 18 children, have lost their lives and 50 more sustained injuries after a school bus collided with a truck in northern India.

Turkey Gets Ready to Hold Referendum Campaigns over Draft Constitution: PM Alwaght- Turkish political parties are preparing to hold referendum campaigns over the proposed provocative constitutional reform package which would give the president sweeping executive powers, Turkey’s prime minister said on Thursday.

Iran Condemns Intl. Community Blind Eye to Myanmar’s Rohingya Sufferings Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized the international community for turning a blind eye to the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, urging the Muslim world to unite in support of the persecuted minority, Press TV reported.

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group has lost control over a quarter of the territory which it held in Iraq and Syria last year amid major operations in both countries.

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt. The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia Hurt by Oil Output Reduction: IMF The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Ankara Anti-Kurdish Escalations Not Settling Challenge

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year

Turkey Gets Ready to Hold Referendum Campaigns over Draft Constitution: PM

USA’s Torch of Democracy

Iran Condemns Intl. Community Blind Eye to Myanmar’s Rohingya Sufferings

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

Israeli Options for "Prolonging" Syria War

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN

1000s Syrian Forces Awaiting Largest Op in East Aleppo

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW

Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport

Europe’s Crisis-Filled Christmas

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

Assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Possible Reasons

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

EU, Arab League Syria Reconstruction Plan, Cover-Up Ploy

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Shadow of ISIS Looms over Saudi Regime

US Biggest Supplier, Qatar Biggest Buyer in Global Arms Market

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

US Sells Strategic Oil Reserves despite OPEC Output Cut

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash

Thursday 19 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
25, Including 18 Children, Killed in India School Bus Crash
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 25 people, including 18 children, have lost their lives and 50 more sustained injuries after a school bus collided with a truck in northern India.

Police said the incident occurred in the northern Indian province of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday when a truck loaded with sand collided head-on with the school bus. Thirty six among the 50 injured are stated to be critical, sources said.

Reports said the school was open even after the district magistrate declared three days of holiday due to the extreme weather conditions in the region.

“The school was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than two dozen children have died,” said Javeed Ahmed, the province’s top police official.

Police said poor visibility because of dense fog at the time of the crash could have been the cause of the accident.

Road accidents are common in India. Badly-maintained vehicles, poor road construction, a lack of proper driving skills, and routine disregard for traffic laws are among the causes. India has the world’s deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people losing their lives in accidents annually.

Nearly 150,000 people were killed in road accidents last year, around 400 a day.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

India Bus Accident

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS
Yemeni Women loyal to the Ansarullah parade to show support to the Resistance movement in Sanaa.
Dakar Rally 2017
Iraqi Army Liberates Mosul University from ISIS Terrorists
Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Bahrain uses hooligans to suppress dissent
Mount Sinabung spews hot clouds of ash in Indonesia
Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant
At least 32 killed after Turkish cargo plane crashes near Kyrgyzstan airport