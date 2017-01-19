Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Alwaght- The United States has plans to construct its biggest consulate complex in the world to be located in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan Region amid concerns that it will be an espionage center.

According to reports, the new US consulate building will cost $600 million, and will be built on 200,000 square meters on Erbil-Shaqlawa Road. Interestingly, the US Embassy in the Iraqi, capital Baghdad has also been described as the largest and most expensive embassy in the world.

The first US diplomatic office in Erbil was opened in February 2007 and was later upgraded to a consulate general in 2011. Iraqi Kurdistan, officially known Kurdistan Region by the Iraqi constitution, is located in the north of Iraq and constitutes the country's only autonomous region.

The relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, has been turbulent following demands by Kurds for greater autonomy, if not independence. It is against this backdrop that the expansion of the Erbil US consulate raises suspicions.

The US is building a massive consulate in Erbil while it already maintains a large military base in the Kurdistan region on the pretext of coordinating attacks against ISIS terrorists in the region.

Therefore the establishment of the consulate consolidates both military, diplomatic and espionage activities in the region.

'Greater Middle East' plot

There are several possible objectives pursued by the US in expanding its 'consulate' in Erbil chief among them being to ignite conflicts involving national, regional and international actors especially considering the geopolitical importance of the region. This expansion of Washington's Erbil consulate can be viewed within the framework of the nefarious US plan of the so called 'Greater Middle East' whose main goal is to fragment Western Asia countries while plundering the resources of this strategic and energy rich region. Therefore, the expanded US consulate in Erbil will raise eyebrows in Baghdad and worry neighboring countries which are well aware of Washington's hegemonic and domineering policies wherever it has a strong 'diplomatic' presence.

Espionage, sabotage center

The US is expanding its consulate in Erbil while United States embassies and consulates around the world are notoriously known to engage in undiplomatic activities especially acts of espionage, sabotage and other actions against the interests of host countries and international conventions on diplomatic missions. The US not only spies on its foes but also its friends have not been spared. Over the years several European countries including France and Germany have protested over espionage activities by US embassies in their capitals. Therefore, establishment of a giant US consulate in Kurdistan autonomous region of Iraq cannot be in the interest of Baghdad.

The US is planning to reestablish a strong presence in Iraq and is digging in for a long term stay by establishing a fortified diplomatic mission which is indeed an espionage center.

The Kurdistan Regional government must be cognizant of the sensitivity the giant US consulate will bring and maintain vigilance over US actions and intentions. The consulate in Erbil must not be used as the nerve center of spreading insecurity and sedition in Iraq itself and neighboring states especially Syria and Turkey.

The US Department of Defense and the CIA are well represented in US consulates and embassies globally and they conveniently use diplomatic cover to engage in hostile acts against Washington's foes. Therefore there is a high possibility that the consulate in Erbil will be used as an operations center directed against the axis of resistance led by Iran and also other countries perceived as US competitors in the region especially Russia.