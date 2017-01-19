Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

USA’s Torch of Democracy

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

News

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year

Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group has lost control over a quarter of the territory which it held in Iraq and Syria last year amid major operations in both countries.

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt. The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia Hurt by Oil Output Reduction: IMF The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

USA’s Torch of Democracy

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year

Ankara Anti-Kurdish Escalations Not Settling Challenge

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil, an Espionage Center?

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Why Turkey Insists on US Role in Astana Syria Talks?

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

Israeli Options for "Prolonging" Syria War

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Israeli Regime Attacks Military Airbase near Damascus, Syria

Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage

Deep Gaps,Turkey’s Security Crisis

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Is Russia Really Withdrawing Forces From Syria?

Egypt-Saudi Relation Further Deteriorated over Ethiopian Dam Visit

Europe’s Crisis-Filled Christmas

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Terrorism Hit Back on Turkey: 2016 Chronology

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

EU, Arab League Syria Reconstruction Plan, Cover-Up Ploy

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Bahraini Regime Embraces Israeli Regime, Suppresses Sheikh Isa Qassim

No Water, No Electricity, Children Dying Unnecessarily: Israeli witness in Gaza

Assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Possible Reasons

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Thursday 19 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The United States has plans to construct its biggest consulate complex in the world to be located in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan Region amid concerns that it will be an espionage center.

According to reports, the new US consulate building will cost $600 million, and will be built on 200,000 square meters on Erbil-Shaqlawa Road. Interestingly, the US Embassy in the Iraqi, capital Baghdad has also been described as the largest and most expensive embassy in the world.

The first US diplomatic office in Erbil was opened in February 2007 and was later upgraded to a consulate general in 2011. Iraqi Kurdistan, officially known Kurdistan Region by the Iraqi constitution, is located in the north of Iraq and constitutes the country's only autonomous region.

The relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, has been turbulent following demands by Kurds for greater autonomy, if not independence. It is against this backdrop that the expansion of the Erbil US consulate raises suspicions.

The US is building a massive consulate in Erbil while it already maintains a large military base in the Kurdistan region on the pretext of coordinating attacks against ISIS terrorists in the region.

Therefore the establishment of the consulate consolidates both military, diplomatic and espionage activities in the region.

'Greater Middle East' plot

There are several possible objectives pursued by the US in expanding its 'consulate' in Erbil chief among them being to ignite conflicts involving national, regional and international actors especially considering the geopolitical importance of the region. This expansion of Washington's Erbil consulate can be viewed within the framework of the nefarious US plan of the so called 'Greater Middle East' whose main goal is to fragment Western Asia countries while plundering the resources of this strategic and energy rich region. Therefore, the expanded US consulate in Erbil will raise eyebrows in Baghdad and worry neighboring countries which are well aware of Washington's hegemonic and domineering policies wherever it has a strong 'diplomatic' presence.

Espionage, sabotage center

The US is expanding its consulate in Erbil while United States embassies and consulates around the world are notoriously known to engage in undiplomatic activities especially acts of espionage, sabotage and other actions against the interests of host countries and international conventions on diplomatic missions.  The US not only spies on its foes but also its friends have not been spared. Over the years several European countries including France and Germany have protested over espionage activities by US embassies in their capitals. Therefore, establishment of a giant US consulate in Kurdistan autonomous region of Iraq cannot be in the interest of Baghdad.

The US is planning to reestablish a strong presence in Iraq and is digging in for a long term stay by establishing a fortified diplomatic mission which is indeed an espionage center.

The Kurdistan Regional government must be cognizant of the sensitivity the giant US consulate will bring and maintain vigilance over US actions and intentions. The consulate in Erbil must not be used as the nerve center of spreading insecurity and sedition in Iraq itself and neighboring states especially Syria and Turkey.

The US Department of Defense and the CIA are well represented in US consulates and embassies globally and they conveniently use diplomatic cover to engage in hostile acts against Washington's foes. Therefore there is a high possibility that the consulate in Erbil will be used as an operations center directed against the axis of resistance led by Iran and also other countries perceived as US competitors in the region especially Russia.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Kurdistan Erbil US Consulate Espionage

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS
Yemeni Women loyal to the Ansarullah parade to show support to the Resistance movement in Sanaa.
Dakar Rally 2017
Iraqi Army Liberates Mosul University from ISIS Terrorists
Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Bahrain uses hooligans to suppress dissent
Mount Sinabung spews hot clouds of ash in Indonesia
Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant
At least 32 killed after Turkish cargo plane crashes near Kyrgyzstan airport