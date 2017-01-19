ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year

Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group has lost control over a quarter of the territory which it held in Iraq and Syria last year amid major operations in both countries.

According to a report published by the London-based IHS Conflict Monitor on Wednesday, ISIS-controlled terrain shrank by 23 percent from 78,000 square kilometers in early January 2016 to 60,400 square kilometers by the end of the year.

The figure compares to a loss of 14 percent in the preceding year, when the Takfiri extremists’ area contracted from 90,800 square kilometers to 78,000 square kilometers.

Columb Strack, senior analyst and head of the IHS Conflict Monitor, said ISIS “suffered unprecedented territorial losses in 2016, including key areas vital for the group’s governance project.”

The report further disclosed that disagreement is increasing within ISIS ranks over the terrorist group’s strategy in the face of territorial losses and, more significantly, its authority on theological grounds.

ISIS “is internally divided into two opposing doctrinal trends: the mainstream view drawn from Turki al-Bin’ali, and the more extreme interpretation following the ideas of Ahmed al-Hazimi,” Ludovico Carlino, a senior analyst with IHS Conflict Monitor, said.

Carlino further warned that the theological dispute has increased the risk of defections from ISIS to rival extremist groups in Syria, or even potential internal break-up.