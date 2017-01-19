Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

USA's Torch of Democracy

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran's High-Rise Collapse after Fire

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire

Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt. The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia Hurt by Oil Output Reduction: IMF The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS

Thursday 19 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS
Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

The media office of the PMF said in a press statement that “Forces from al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s 8th brigade liberated, today, the areas of Upper Glokhan and al-Baraem neighborhood in Nineveh Plain.”

“The security forces also detonated three car bombs, as well as killing six members of ISIS who attacked the al-Hadr intersection, south of Mosul,” the statement added.

Yesterday, the PMF also managed to shoot down a drone belonging to ISIS terrorist group, west of Mosul, according to IraqiNews.

Iraq Mosul Popular Mobilization Forces PMF

