Iraqi Popular Forces Liberate 2 Areas of Nineveh Plains from ISIS

Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

The media office of the PMF said in a press statement that “Forces from al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s 8th brigade liberated, today, the areas of Upper Glokhan and al-Baraem neighborhood in Nineveh Plain.”

“The security forces also detonated three car bombs, as well as killing six members of ISIS who attacked the al-Hadr intersection, south of Mosul,” the statement added.

Yesterday, the PMF also managed to shoot down a drone belonging to ISIS terrorist group, west of Mosul, according to IraqiNews.