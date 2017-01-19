Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 January 2017
Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran's High-Rise Collapse after Fire

Over 30 Firefighters Feared Dead in Iran’s High-Rise Collapse after Fire

Alwaght- At least 30 firefighters are feared to have been killed and over 70 injured after Iran’s oldest high-rise in southern Tehran collapsed on Thursday following a major fire in the building, state television and a news agency reported.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated two areas in Nineveh Plain on Wednesday, IraqiNews reported.

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen's southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
USA's Torch of Democracy

Thursday 19 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
USA's Torch of Democracy

Democracy in the hands of the US

The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.
Alwaght- The United States of America has long claimed that it seeks to spread democracy across the world, that it is the bearer of this torch as a democratic nation, and that its duty is to pass it on. The word “democracy” has become a catchphrase for American officials to justify foreign policy. This claim, however, is evidently meant to validate military and political interventions in other counties such as the Afghanistan and Iraq models. Had this motto been true, Washington would have made similar efforts to push its Arab allies toward democratization.

Questions over US double-standards when it comes to democracy, freedom, and human rights remain unanswered by White House spokespersons who often give vague and digressing statements when cornered by skeptic journalists. Yet, denying that the democracy rhetoric loses its ardor when dealing with allies does not alter the observable facts.

An example of this is the United States’ largely indifferent stance on the undemocratic nature of the monarchies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, two of its Persian-Gulf allies.

As opposed to the wars it waged against Iraq and Afghanistan in the name of democracy, the US continues to turn a blind eye to suppressive regimes like that of the al-Khalifa and al-Saud royal families. Both Manama and Riyadh have been accused of breaching international law and human rights violations.

Human Rights Watch has criticized the Bahraini regime saying its “courts convict and imprison peaceful dissenters and have failed to hold officials accountable for torture and other serious rights violations.”

The US has repeated calls against human rights violations in the kingdom but they have proven to be empty words. This has recently reoccurred as US State Department expressed concern over the timing of the execution of three Bahrainis who were allegedly in a bombing that killed three policemen.

According to HRW, the reign of deceased Saudi King brought about "marginal advances for women, but failed to secure the fundamental rights of Saudi citizens to free expression, association, and assembly."

Nevertheless, not much criticism is directed at these states, amounting to what can be addressed as a silence policy toward the foes of democracy, the same notion Americans have pledged to spread.

Observers attribute this discrepancy to the root of all American moves: interests.

In the case of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the US is well aware that having a puppet in power is more convenient than having an authority that is free and independent from its hegemony.

In other words, having a dictatorship safely installed in these countries can help Washington maintain its regional privileges. By giving support to these dictators, who are increasingly facing opposition from their people, the US is using these kings as pawns. Their reliance on Washington for backup renders them more likely to be compliant to its demands and better suit their interests.

Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia from Washington, told Press TV that the Manama regime does not want to change its repressive policies, because of its reliance on complete support from Western powers.

“With Bahrain being backed by the British and the American governments, this may be a small hiccup. It is a long road of repression,” Springmann told “The Debate” program.

“The United States with its Fifth Fleet headquartered in Manama knows that their presence would be threatened if the people of Bahrain want a free and democratic government,” he said.

As opposed to facing a democratically-elected government, ensuring these repressive regimes’ survival against waves of opposition, which are calling for freedom and democracy, would secure US interests and thereby trump all pretence of the democracy ambition.

Another way to look at it is through the paradigm of the Islamic Republic of Iran. While maintaining the tenets of democracy, Iran rejects foreign intervention. Unlike some Arab states across the gulf, Tehran does not face a popular uprising against its policies. Having a strong domestic support base diminishes a country’s need to rely on others. That’s why Iran does not allow the US to dictate its policies. Instead, it charts its own rules and strategies.

One such example is Iran’s insistence on supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance against the Israeli regime. Similarly, its support for Syria in its fight against terrorism is indicative of an independent decision-making process. On the other hand, some Arab states have failed to give the Palestinian cause due justice as a result of the US’s power over them.

This translates to the following statement: democracy is a tool in the hands of the US. When the US administration needs an excuse to intervene in or invade a country, the democracy card is always ready. But when it needs to protect its interests and those of its allies, democracy suddenly becomes irrelevant. The torch is extinguished and here lies the duplicity of the American democracy myth. 

