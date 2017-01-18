Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander

Alwaght- Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-General Talib Shaghati said the (CTS), who have spearheaded the three-month-old offensive against ISIS in the northern Iraqi city, had taken control of the eastern bank of the Tigris river that roughly divides the second largest Iraqi city.

Regular army troops were still fighting the terrorist group militants in northeast Mosul, however, according to a military statement.

"Today we celebrate ... the liberation of the eastern bank in Mosul," Shaghati told reporters in the city.

The Iraqi commander said that liberating the western half of the city, which terrorists still fully control, would be an easier task.