Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links

Alwaght- Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday.

The new series of arrests are part of Ankara’s ongoing crackdown on those suspected of having a hand in the failed July 2016 military coup.

Based on a report by the country’s official Anadolu agency, the arrests will be made in operations in 54 provinces across the country.

Those sought are accused of using “Bylock,” an encrypted smartphone messaging application, which the government says had been used by the network tied to Gullen.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ally-turned-foe, Gulen is blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the abortive coup last July with the aim of unseating the head of state.

A sweeping manhunt has ensued, which has seen more than 41,000 being put in jail pending trial.

Some 120,000 people have been suspended or dismissed, although thousands of them have been given back their jobs. As many as 100,000 others face investigation.

Gulen denies the allegations. Ankara has been unsuccessfully calling on Washington to hand “the terrorist” over.