  Wednesday 18 January 2017
ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander

Iraqi forces have completely expelled ISIS terrorists from eastern Mosul, Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) chief Talib Shaghati said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt. The two main Palestinian fractions, Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on forming a new unity government after a series of negotiations in Russia

Turkey Arrests 243 More Military Staff over Coup Links Turkish government will arrest another 243 military staff after their arrest warrant was issued by prosecutors on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia Hurt by Oil Output Reduction: IMF The International Monetary Fund says Saudi Arabian economy growth will be hindered by lower oil productions

Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader Turkish government in seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures

Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks

Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces The explosion of the bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight troops

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration A recent poll shows the US President-elect approaches Inauguration Day with a significantly lower favorable rating than his three immediate predecessors.

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President The President of Venezuela says the incoming president of the US could not be worse than the outgoing one

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor Israeli armed forces shot a teen Palestinian dead amid protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

Protests Continues in Bahrain over Execution of Anti-Regime Protestors Protests continues on the streets of Bahrain after the regime executed three pro-democracy protesters despite the public outrage

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey to Give 142 Yrs. in Prison to Opposition Leader

Wednesday 18 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Turkish government is seeking a punishment of 142 years in prison for one of the main pro-Kurd opposition figures.

The prosecutors of the country called for the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-leader to be put in prison for his alleged links to Kurd militants.

Selahattin Demirtas, 43, is known for his pro-Kurdish speeches in the Turkey’s Kurdish-majority southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

The political activist was already in prison over the accusations. He has been held in prison for more than two months without trial, based on the emergency status in the country.

Turkey accused Demirtas of “aiding an armed terrorist organization knowingly and intentionally without being a member,” in reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, also known as the PKK.

Among other charges leveled against the politician were “praising crime and the criminal” and “inciting people to violence and hatred.”

Amnesty International denounced the arrest as “the latest escalation in the government’s evisceration of Kurdish opposition voices in public life.”

The HDP officials have all denied having any links with the PKK and denounced, with Demirtas saying he is facing punishment for daring to oppose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's push for a presidential system.

Turkey Kurds Prison

