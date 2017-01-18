Syrian Govt, Militant Groups Name Settlement Talk Delegates

Alwaght- Ahead of the settlement talks between government and militant groups already warring in Syria, both sides named their delegation heads for Kazakhstan talks.

Syrian government named its UN envoy, Bashar al-Jaafari for the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, scheduled for January 23. The talks would focus strictly on military developments and reinforcement of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

The Syrian government’s delegation “will be led by Syrian diplomat and permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja’afari,” said a report in Syria's Al-Watan daily, adding that the government’s team will also include “figures representing the military and the Syrian judiciary, so that the delegation will represent the whole Syrian state.”

Meanwhile the militant groups have named Mohammad Alloush, the head of their political office of the so-called Jaish al-Islam militant group. Their delegation will also include some 20 other people.

The negotiations, which exclude the ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist groups, will be held in the wake of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council on December 31.