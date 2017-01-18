Bahrain Resorts to Gang Raids Deterring Protests

Alwaght- Bahraini regime has resorted to using gang violence to deter the growing protests inside the country.

A video, which has resurfaced on the Internet, shows hooligans ransacking a store while security forces look on and even film the incident without trying to stop the raid.

Manama is facing increased protests and condemnation over the execution of three pro-democracy protestors.

The video shows some hooligans storming a big supermarket with the support of security forces, while an officer is seen filming the incident and later ordering a thug to break down the CCTV camera.

Reports say the kingdom has employed 750 mercenaries and hooligans to suppress dissent in the tiny Persian Gulf country.

Last week, Bahrain executed three Shiite activists - Sami Mushaima, Abbas Jamil Tahir al-Sami’ and Ali Abdulshahid al-Singace - over their alleged role in a bomb attack three years ago.

The killings came after Bahrain’s Court of Cassation upheld the death penalties given to the three men over allegations of killing a member of Emirati forces, who had been assisting Manama in its suppression of Bahraini protesters, in the village of al-Daih back in March 2014. The defendants had denied the charges.

The executions of the activists have sparked widespread condemnations and public outrage, with Bahraini citizens holding mass protests across the country.