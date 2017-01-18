Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces

Alwaght- Explosion of a bomb trap implanted by militant groups in Syria has killed a national army general along with eight army personnel.

The forces were cleansing the tunnels in Harasta town, northeast of the capital Damascus, when the explosive device went off, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"The explosion killed a Syrian officer at the rank of general, and eight other members of the government forces, and wounded several people," said the director of the observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman.

He noted that the death toll would probably rise as a number of the wounded were in critical condition and that 15 people were still unaccounted for.

Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy over the past almost six years. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syrian crisis until then. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.