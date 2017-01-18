US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria

Alwaght- The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria.

The aerial cover is supposed to be provided for the forces in al-Bab city, claiming to fight ISIS terrorist group.

The US-led coalition forces have already made four strikes near the Syrian town to support Turkey, US Air Force Colonel John Dorrian said on Tuesday.

"These strikes eliminated ISIS capabilities around the forward line of enemy troops near the city," Dorrian said. "This is something we expect to continue doing… Those targets were mutually developed, and we decided to strike them."

The two countries’ military officers “will continue to work in combined headquarters, de-conflicting, coordinating and developing targets to maximize effects against ISIS, and avoid negative effects on this complex and crowded battlefield.”

Dorrian further suggested that the US might have forward air controllers on the ground with Turkish forces calling in the airstrikes, saying, "One of the things that we very much prize is to have boots on the ground operating in proximity or directly with our partner forces."

"So that is the preferred alternative. And that is one of the reasons why we have to be very careful, especially in a very crowded and complex battlefield with a lot of different actors to make sure that we are hitting the targets that we intend to hit," he said.

Ties between Washington and Ankara have been in tatters since a July 2015 coup attempt in Turkey, which the country’s officials blamed on an exile Turkish figure living in Pennsylvania, US.