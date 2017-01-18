UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank

Alwaght- United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank.

During the first meeting of the UN Security Council since the adoption of the recent resolution to condemn illegal Israeli settlements on Tuesday, The UN’s envoy for the West Asia, Nickolay Mladenov said such annexation attempts could foil any peace prospect.

A number of ministers in Israeli regime have recently called for the annexation of occupied lands to dodge international condemnation of settlements built on them.

“Calls have been made for the annexation of parts of or the whole of Area C…Such divisive positions risk destroying the prospects for peace," Mladenov said.

On December 23, the UNSC passed Resolution 2334 with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by the US. It condemned the establishment of settlements by Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories as a “flagrant violation under international law,” which it said was “dangerously imperiling the viability” of peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

More than half a million Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank including al-Quds. The international community regards the settlements as illegal as they are built on private Palestinian lands. Israel has defied international calls for a halt to its settlement activities.