Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

  Wednesday 18 January 2017
Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration A recent poll shows the US President-elect approaches Inauguration Day with a significantly lower favorable rating than his three immediate predecessors.

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President The President of Venezuela says the incoming president of the US could not be worse than the outgoing one

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor Israeli armed forces shot a teen Palestinian dead amid protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

Protests Continues in Bahrain over Execution of Anti-Regime Protestors Protests continues on the streets of Bahrain after the regime executed three pro-democracy protesters despite the public outrage

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS Iraqi national army has managed to liberate around 90 percent of the eastern parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorist group

Bomb Attack Kills Four Police Officers in Turkey A terrorist attack by PKK members at a patrol vehicle killed four police officers in the southern and Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakir

14 killed after Twin Car Bombs Hit Iraq’s Mosul Alwaght- Two car bombs have targeted the Tal Yabes district of eastern Mosul, killing at least 14 civilians and one soldier, Press TV reported

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant The assailant behind the deadly New Year’s Eve attack on a night club in Turkey’s Istanbul has been arrested by police.

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad An umbrella group covering some anti-Syria militants has requested help from Israeli regime to topple Assad in return for handing over Golan Heights

Bahraini Islamic Resistance Declares Popular Uprising over Execution of Protesters The Islamic resistance movement in Bahrain declared a popular uprising in response to the execution of three young protesters

Iran Opposes Disintegration of Regional Countries: NSC Head The head of the Iranian National Security Council says his country is opposed to disintegration of any country in the region

Egyptian Court Rejects Red Sea Islands Transfer to Saudi Regime A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

US Instigated Refugee Crisis Trough Regime Change Policies: Russia Secretary of the Russian Security Council says the US government caused the recent refugee crisis in Europe by trying to topple the regimes they do not like

All Members to Leave EU: Trump US President-elect says all the members of the European Union will leave it after the UK that was the first to do the “smart” move.

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW Human Rights Watch (HRW) group says the US and UK government are complicit in the aggressive Saudi war against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters Israeli armed forces attacked a rally by Palestinian protesters who demanded a release of the bodies of those killed by the regime’s forces

Analysis

Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

Wednesday 18 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-United States president-elect Donald Trump has astonished Washington's traditional allies by saying that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO has become obsolete.

In a Monday joint interview with The Times of London and the German publication Bild , Trump added that NATO is obsolete because it has not been "taking care of terror," adding that, "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems."

"Number one it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago.  "Number two the countries weren't paying what they're supposed to be paying," adding that this was unfair to the US.  Trump said he will also offer to end sanctions against NATO's main foe, Russia, in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with the Kremlin.

In reaction, President of France, Francois Hollande insisted that the EU "has no need for outside advice" on its affairs while his Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault reacted bluntly by saying the most appropriate response to Trump's stances was simple – Europeans uniting. In Berlin when asked about Trump's criticisms, Chancellor Angela Merkel said "We Europeans have our fate in our own hands."

Trump’s predictable unpredictability

Trumps remarks over the last few months, during his controversial campaign and after his disputed victory in the US presidential elections, point to a foreign policy which will be quite unpredictable. Indeed, the most predictable characteristic in Trump’s foreign policy is its unpredictability. On the 20th of January Trump is set to be inaugurated amid serious concern within the European Union and other US allies in the world.  Trump’s unpredictability is unsettling for Washington’s allies in a volatile world and will be a factor in the inevitable decline of the US as a global power.

Trump predicts EU Collapse

In his interview, Trump praised Britain as “smart” for opting out of a European Union that he believes is dominated by Germany and on the brink of collapse. Trump pointed out that other countries could follow Britain and leave the EU.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the incoming US president lashed out at Merkel's 'catastrophic' open-door migration policy. He said: “I do believe this, if [EU countries] hadn't been forced to take in all of the refugees, so many, with all the problems that it entails, I think that you wouldn't have a Brexit”. Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls even went as far to compare his comments to a "declaration of war on Europe."

Iran Nuclear Deal, source of EU, US tensions

Another  point of divergence between Trump and EU revolved around the Iran nuclear deal otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal was signed by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, which include the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China plus Germany - signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016. Trump has blasted the agreement as "one of the dumbest deals I have ever seen” and even threatened to shred it once he enters the White House. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has reiterated that Brussels fully supports JCPOA saying it provides benefits for all. Mogherini’s remarks are a thinly veiled warning to Trump that if he pursues his isolationist policies and unilaterally revokes the nuclear agreement with Iran, he would be abandoned by Washington’s European allies.

US, EU fault lines

The stark differences between Trump and the US point to major fault lines between the two sides and one of the reasons is that Trump has been sloganeering without having knowledge of the realities he will face once he occupies the White House.

The incoming president is yet to realize that the EU-US ties are strategic and therefore once he sits at the oval office the gap between the two sides are expected narrow. However, if Trump maintains his current unpredictable approach, several scenarios on EU-US ties are bound to emerge.

The inevitable outcome of Trump’s isolationism will be a more independent EU especially in security affairs which will result in a weakened NATO and the formation of a new security organization in Europe.  With Britain exiting the EU, it is clear European countries will in future lack a unified voice on international affairs. A new center of power in Europe devoid of Washington’s influence will lead to fundamental changes in international relations and mark the decline of the US hegemony.

There is a probability that Trump will drop some of his contentious stances but one thing is for sure, EU-US ties will never be the same again.

