ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport

Alwaght- Following firm resistance of the Syrian army and the air cover provided by the Syrian as well as Russian fighter jets in the fight against ISIS, the terrorist group has begun to mobilize its forces from other fronts to repel the Syrian attacks.

According to Alwaght's reporter, to help an easier capture of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor and separation of the city’s airport from the urban area, ISIS has started relocating its militants from different fronts including Palmyra, Sakhna in eastern Homs outskirts and also from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul through Tell Safouk town in Hasakah province to the eastern Syrian city.

A security source in an interview with Alwaght’s reporter said that as an initial step to take control of Deir ez-Zor ISIS has deployed about 700 of its elite forces from Palmyra to the eastern city within last week.

The source, who asked for anonymity, added that two days ago at least 20 vehicles carrying ISIS special forces, dubbed Jaish al-Khilafa or the army of the caliphate, led by Abu Hassan al-Iraqi, a member of the military council of ISIS in Mosul, entered Deir ez-Zor through Tell Safouk. According to the source, following an unwavering resistance by army units to the advances of ISIS and carrying out operations against them, the terrorist group has deployed fresh military equipment and forces to Deir ez-Zor through Sakhna town in eastern outskirts of Homs.

The source further added that ISIS is eying exclusion of the Deir ez-Zor’s airport in a bid to tighten the blockade on the airport and then capture it. But thanks to resistance by the Syrian army’s units, the terrorist group’s plan appears to be unlikely.