Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 18 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

News

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria

The military forces of the United States have promised to increase their aerial support for Turkish forces who are illegally in Syria

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank United Nations officials warned Israeli regime over possible consequences of attempts to annex the already occupied Palestinian lands in West Bank

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage Russian authorities says the US diplomats are engaged in espionage activities in Russia and have participated in opposition protests

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration A recent poll shows the US President-elect approaches Inauguration Day with a significantly lower favorable rating than his three immediate predecessors.

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President The President of Venezuela says the incoming president of the US could not be worse than the outgoing one

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor Israeli armed forces shot a teen Palestinian dead amid protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

Protests Continues in Bahrain over Execution of Anti-Regime Protestors Protests continues on the streets of Bahrain after the regime executed three pro-democracy protesters despite the public outrage

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS Iraqi national army has managed to liberate around 90 percent of the eastern parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorist group

Bomb Attack Kills Four Police Officers in Turkey A terrorist attack by PKK members at a patrol vehicle killed four police officers in the southern and Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakir

14 killed after Twin Car Bombs Hit Iraq’s Mosul Alwaght- Two car bombs have targeted the Tal Yabes district of eastern Mosul, killing at least 14 civilians and one soldier, Press TV reported

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant The assailant behind the deadly New Year’s Eve attack on a night club in Turkey’s Istanbul has been arrested by police.

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad An umbrella group covering some anti-Syria militants has requested help from Israeli regime to topple Assad in return for handing over Golan Heights

Bahraini Islamic Resistance Declares Popular Uprising over Execution of Protesters The Islamic resistance movement in Bahrain declared a popular uprising in response to the execution of three young protesters

Iran Opposes Disintegration of Regional Countries: NSC Head The head of the Iranian National Security Council says his country is opposed to disintegration of any country in the region

Egyptian Court Rejects Red Sea Islands Transfer to Saudi Regime A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Air Force Increases Support for Turkey’s Incursion into Syria

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President

India’s Caste System, Social Inequality, Demonetization

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport

Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

Russia Accuses US Diplomats of Espionage

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

UN Warns against Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

US Should Target Iranian Quds Force Commander, Soleimani: American Enterprise

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN

1000s Syrian Forces Awaiting Largest Op in East Aleppo

ISIS Destroys Bridges to Hinder Army Advance in Mosul

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Israeli Regime Attacks Military Airbase near Damascus, Syria

Lebanese Hezbollah Real Winner of Aleppo Liberation: American Weekly

Deep Gaps,Turkey’s Security Crisis

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Why West So Concerned over ISIS Loss in West Asia?

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

US Biggest Supplier, Qatar Biggest Buyer in Global Arms Market

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

Europe’s Crisis-Filled Christmas

Assad Now in Control in Syria: Robert Fisk

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Shadow of ISIS Looms over Saudi Regime

Turkey Transfers ISIS Terrorists from Syria to Yemen: Report

Bahraini Regime Embraces Israeli Regime, Suppresses Sheikh Isa Qassim

Egypt-Saudi Relation Further Deteriorated over Ethiopian Dam Visit

Assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Possible Reasons

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport

Wednesday 18 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport

Related Content

Why ISIS Seeks Full Seizure of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Following firm resistance of the Syrian army and the air cover provided by the Syrian as well as Russian fighter jets in the fight against ISIS, the terrorist group has begun to mobilize its forces from other fronts to repel the Syrian attacks.

According to Alwaght's reporter, to help an easier capture of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor and separation of the city’s airport from the urban area, ISIS has started relocating its militants from different fronts including Palmyra, Sakhna in eastern Homs outskirts and also from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul through Tell Safouk town in Hasakah province to the eastern Syrian city.

A security source in an interview with Alwaght’s reporter said that as an initial step to take control of Deir ez-Zor ISIS has deployed about 700 of its elite forces from Palmyra to the eastern city within last week.

The source, who asked for anonymity, added that two days ago at least 20 vehicles carrying ISIS special forces, dubbed Jaish al-Khilafa or the army of the caliphate, led by Abu Hassan al-Iraqi, a member of the military council of ISIS in Mosul, entered Deir ez-Zor through Tell Safouk. According to the source, following an unwavering resistance by army units to the advances of ISIS and carrying out operations against them, the terrorist group has deployed fresh military equipment and forces to Deir ez-Zor through Sakhna town in eastern outskirts of Homs.

The source further added that ISIS is eying exclusion of the Deir ez-Zor’s airport in a bid to tighten the blockade on the airport and then capture it. But thanks to resistance by the Syrian army’s units, the terrorist group’s plan appears to be unlikely.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syra ISIS Deir Ez-Zor Army Resistance Deployment Homs

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemeni Women loyal to the Ansarullah parade to show support to the Resistance movement in Sanaa.
Dakar Rally 2017
Iraqi Army Liberates Mosul University from ISIS Terrorists
Bahrainis` Pro-Democracy Protests Go on despite Regime`s Crackdown
Yemeni Women loyal to the Ansarullah parade to show support to the Resistance movement in Sanaa.

Yemeni Women loyal to the Ansarullah parade to show support to the Resistance movement in Sanaa.

Mount Sinabung spews hot clouds of ash in Indonesia
Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant
At least 32 killed after Turkish cargo plane crashes near Kyrgyzstan airport
Syrian Army Enters Ein al-Khazr Village near Damascus` Water Reservoirs