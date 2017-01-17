Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

Alwaght- A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people on Tuesday.

The missile fired from the Saudi vessel targeted a village in the Maqbanah district of the province, which is situated 346 kilometers south of the capital, Sana’a.

The Arabic-language Saba news agency reported some unnamed sources as saying that the attack also injured dozens of people.

Shortly afterward, Saudi military aircraft carried out an airstrike against a truck as it was traveling along a road in the al-Khawkhah district of the western coastal province, of Hudaydah. The attack claimed the life of a civilian.

Additionally, five people were killed and two others injured when Saudi fighter jets pounded a market in the Haydan district of the northwestern province of Saada.

Saudi jets also launched three attacks against an area in the Red Sea port city of Mukha, though no reports of casualties and the extent of damage inflicted were reported.

Saudi warplanes conducted two aerial attacks against an area in the city of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers east of the capital, as well. No reports of casualties were available.

The Saudi-led coalition began an air campaign in March 2015 to forcefully reinstate the Mansur Hadi who resigned as Yemeni president and took refuge in Riyadh.

The United Nations humanitarian aid official in Yemen has said that the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year of Saudi airstrikes has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded.