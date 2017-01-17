US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor

Alwaght- German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe.

Deputy Chancellor and minister for the economy, Sigmar Gabriel was apparently responding to the recent harsh criticism by US President-elect, Donald Trump who said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made an “utterly catastrophic mistake by letting all these illegals into the country”.

Gabriel said the increase in the number of people coming from West Asia to seek asylum in Europe had been a result of US-led wars destabilizing the region.

“There is a link between America’s flawed interventionist policy, especially the Iraq war, and the refugee crisis,” Gabriel said.

“In that area Germany and Europe are already making enormous achievements – and that’s why I also thought it wasn’t right to talk about defense spending, where Trump says we are spending too little to finance NATO. We are making gigantic financial contributions to refugee shelters in the region, and these are also the results of US interventionist policy,” he added.

In brief remarks on Monday, Merkel said of Trump’s comments on NATO and the European Union: “We Europeans have our fate in our own hands.”

Trump’s remarks on NATO were met more favorably in Moscow, where Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, agreed with the US president-elect that the alliance was “obsolete”.

Gabriel, who is expected to run as the center-left candidate against Merkel in Germany’s federal elections in September, said Trump’s election should encourage Europeans to stand up for themselves.