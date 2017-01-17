Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

Alwaght- The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen television, Saleh al-Samad said all attempts for the Saudi-backed forces to reach the strategic Bab-al-Mandeb Strait has been resisted, and that the mercenaries are fighting with the support of Riyadh and on behalf of Israel.

The battle “is not with the mercenaries, nor Saudi Arabia, it is a battle with Israel, primarily,” he said.

He added that Saudi Arabia is too weak to launch such a wide military campaign against Yemen without Israel’s support, pointing to recent meetings between Saudi officials and a number of Israelis.

He also accused Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Yemen’s resigned president who asked Saudi Arabia to launch war on his home country, of attempting to subjugate the Yemeni people by playing the economic card, in an apparent reference to the embargo that had been imposed on Yemen by Riyadh, the report continued.

The Saudi-led coalition began an air campaign in March 2015 to forcefully reinstate the Mansur Hadi who resigned as Yemeni president and took refuge in Riyadh.

The United Nations humanitarian aid official in Yemen has said that the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year of Saudi airstrikes has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded.