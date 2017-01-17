Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Alwaght- The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousand civilians have been killed during recent Saudi aggressions against neighboring Yemen.

The United Nations humanitarian aid official in Yemen has said that the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year of Saudi airstrikes has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' Jamie McGoldrick said that the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

McGoldrick in a separate social media post early on Tuesday also said that up to 10 million people need "urgent assistance to protect their safety, dignity and basic rights".

The announcement marks the first time a UN official has confirmed such a high death toll in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation.

"This once more underscores the need to resolve the situation in Yemen without any further delay," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York.

The Saudi-led coalition began an air campaign in March 2015 to forcefully reinstate the Mansur Hadi who resigned as Yemeni president and took refuge in Riyadh.

McGoldrick's remarks come as UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, is in Yemen to negotiate a possible cessation of attacks on Yemeni people.