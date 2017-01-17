Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President

Alwaght- The President of Venezuela says the incoming president of the US could not be worse than the outgoing one.

Nicolas Maduro, also described Donald Trump as a victim of global “hate campaign” that finally could not be worse than Barak Obama.

"Let's wait and see what happens. Don't let's jump ahead of ourselves. I want to be prudent," Maduro told a news conference on Monday.

"He won't be worse than Obama, that's all I dare say. Obama has left the world plagued by terrorism. In Latin America, he will be remembered for three coups," he added.

Venezuela's government initially welcomed Obama's presidency but later soured on him, criticizing his "imperialist" foreign policy and accusing Washington of meddling to change governments in Brazil, Honduras and Paraguay.

"International media have speculated about Donald Trump," Maduro continued in brief comments about him.

"We are surprised at the brutal hate campaign against Donald Trump in the whole world, in the western world," he said.

Donald Trump will inaugurate his presidency in a few days as Barak Obama delivered his farewell speech.