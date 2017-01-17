Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor

Alwaght- Israeli armed forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager amid protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The armed forces opened fire on the protesting crowd in an indiscriminative fire that injured a number of people and killed a teen.

Palestinian media reported on Monday that 17-year-old Qusay Hasna al-Umour was killed after Israelis fired live ammunition at protesters in the Bethlehem area village of Tuqu’ south of the West Bank.

Reports said Umour was shot in the chest at least three times before he was detained by Israeli forces. The Palestinian teen was in custody for an unspecified period of time and was later pronounced dead. It was unclear whether he was already dead when the Israelis nabbed him or he died in custody.

Witnesses said Israelis also fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas at the Palestinians protesting in the area. Four others, including a woman, were injured during the clashes.

More than 270 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the escalation of tensions in early October 2015. The new wave of clashes erupted when Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds in August 2015.

The Palestinians are protesting a covert plan by Israel to change the status quo of al-Aqsa Mosque, a highly-revered place for Muslims around the world.