Protests Continues in Bahrain over Execution of Anti-Regime Protestors

Alwaght- Protests continues on the streets of Bahrain after the regime executed three pro-democracy protestors despite the public outrage.

On the outskirts of Manama, dozens of demonstrators blocked the roads in Nuwaidrat village and threw fire bombs at an anti-riot police vehicle.

The Al Khalifa regime executed three young protestors after accusing them of killing a UAE police officer during the pro-democracy uprising in 2014.

The development followed a night of clashes between regime forces and demonstrators in Sanabis village, which lies in the suburbs of Manama.

Protests turned violent overnight in several other villages, with some young demonstrators throwing gasoline bombs and clashing with regime forces. Several people sustained injuries as police opened fire with buckshot.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Monday that the Northern City Hall had been set ablaze as well.

The protesters see the executions of Abbas al-Samea, 27, Sami Mushaima, 42, and Ali al-Singace, 21, as politically-motivated and maintain that the men had been tortured prior to their death.

Anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations on an almost daily basis ever since the popular uprising began in Bahrain in February 2011.

Manama has gone to great lengths to silence voices of dissent. Scores of opponents and activists have lost their lives. Hundreds of others have sustained injuries or been arrested.