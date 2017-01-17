Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Alwaght- Iraqi national army has so far managed to liberate some 90 percent of the eastern parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorist group.

Staff Lieutenant General Abdulghani al-Assadi, a high ranking commander in Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) made the announcement late on Monday as clashes are raging on between CTS forces and ISIS terrorists.

In a press briefing on Monday, CTS spokesman Sabah al-Noman also said that Iraqi forces had managed to take full control Nabi Yunus area, where earlier in the day they had liberated an important mosque which is a popular pilgrimage location.

"We retook control of Nabi Yunus area... raised the Iraqi flag above the tomb," he said, adding that several other neighborhoods were also liberated during the Monday anti-terror operations.

ISIS terrorists, on the other hand, targeted Iraqi troops with at least three car bombs in Mosul’s neighborhoods of Shurta and Andalus, where Special Forces are engaged in street fights with the terrorists.

"It has been three days since the counter-terrorism service began encircling (this district) and thanks God, today they were able to clear the area completely. The situation will become better. Before it was difficult, we were unable leave our homes for ten days. It has been a real struggle," said a resident of Andalus.

Iraqi army soldiers, supported by fighters from Popular Mobilization Forces --commonly known as Hashd al-Sha’abi -- and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, launched a joint operation on October 17, 2016 to retake Mosul from ISIS terrorists.

A total of 137,880 people have been displaced from Mosul and neighboring areas ever since the start of the operations, according to figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on 9 January.