Bomb Attack Kills Four Police Officers in Turkey

Alwaght- in a bomb attack against police patrol vehicle four officers were killed in the southern and Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakir.

Anadolu news agency, cited an unnamed security source, as saying that two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group detonated an explosive device near a site in the Sur district of the province on Monday afternoon as a police vehicle was passing by.

Hospital sources said one of the wounded victims was in critical condition as a video footage showed ambulances, a fire truck, and security forces arriving at the scene of the blast.

The governor’s office later condemned the bombing as “an atrocious terror attack” in a statement, adding that police were conducting an operation in the region to arrest the perpetrators.

Turkey has declared the PKK a terrorist organization and has banned it. The militant group has been calling for an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984.

Over the past few months, Turkish ground and air forces have been carrying out operations against the PKK positions in the country’s troubled southeastern border region as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria.