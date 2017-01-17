Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration A recent poll shows the US President-elect approaches Inauguration Day with a significantly lower favorable rating than his three immediate predecessors.

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President The President of Venezuela says the incoming president of the US could not be worse than the outgoing one

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor Israeli armed forces shot a teen Palestinian dead amid protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

Protests Continues in Bahrain over Execution of Anti-Regime Protestors Protests continues on the streets of Bahrain after the regime executed three pro-democracy protesters despite the public outrage

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS Iraqi national army has managed to liberate around 90 percent of the eastern parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorist group

Bomb Attack Kills Four Police Officers in Turkey A terrorist attack by PKK members at a patrol vehicle killed four police officers in the southern and Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakir

14 killed after Twin Car Bombs Hit Iraq’s Mosul Alwaght- Two car bombs have targeted the Tal Yabes district of eastern Mosul, killing at least 14 civilians and one soldier, Press TV reported

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant The assailant behind the deadly New Year’s Eve attack on a night club in Turkey’s Istanbul has been arrested by police.

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad An umbrella group covering some anti-Syria militants has requested help from Israeli regime to topple Assad in return for handing over Golan Heights

Bahraini Islamic Resistance Declares Popular Uprising over Execution of Protesters The Islamic resistance movement in Bahrain declared a popular uprising in response to the execution of three young protesters

Iran Opposes Disintegration of Regional Countries: NSC Head The head of the Iranian National Security Council says his country is opposed to disintegration of any country in the region

Egyptian Court Rejects Red Sea Islands Transfer to Saudi Regime A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

US Instigated Refugee Crisis Trough Regime Change Policies: Russia Secretary of the Russian Security Council says the US government caused the recent refugee crisis in Europe by trying to topple the regimes they do not like

All Members to Leave EU: Trump US President-elect says all the members of the European Union will leave it after the UK that was the first to do the “smart” move.

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW Human Rights Watch (HRW) group says the US and UK government are complicit in the aggressive Saudi war against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters Israeli armed forces attacked a rally by Palestinian protesters who demanded a release of the bodies of those killed by the regime’s forces

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant
Alwaght- The assailant behind the deadly New Year’s Eve attack on a night club in Turkey's Istanbul has been arrested by police.

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency late on Monday, the Uzbek attacker Abdulkadir Masharipov was found during a police raid on a residential apartment in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

The suspect had been living in apartment rented in the name of a Kyrgyz who was also detained, along with three women, from Egypt, Somalia, and Senegal.

Other reports noted that the suspect had been identified three days earlier, and had been under surveillance so his contacts could be identified.

The gunmen was also said to be a trained killer who had fought for the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

A total of 35 people have so far been detained in relation to the bloody attack. The latest of whom being two Chinese people hailing from the Uighur community.

The massacre saw a lone gunman making his way into an upscale club shortly after the inauguration of the New Year and starting to mow down revelers. Thirty nine people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured in the shooting spree.

The ISIS terrorist group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack. Reports later surfaced alleging that the assailant had entered Turkey via Syria last year.

Early in January, Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News cited the assailant’s wife, who is also in police custody, as saying in her testimony that she learned about the attack from the TV, alleging she didn’t even know that her husband was an ISIS sympathizer let alone a terrorist.

