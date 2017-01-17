Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 17 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

News

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

Saudi Navy Kills 10 Yemenis in Latest Attack

A Saudi warship launched a missile attack against a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s southwestern coastal province of Taizz, killing 10 people

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor German Deputy Chancellor says the US interventionist policy, especially in Iraq, was the main reason for last year refugee crisis that hit Europe

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council says his country is fighting Saudi mercenaries who in fact are fighting on behalf of Israeli regime

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN The United Nations envoy says more than 10 thousands people have been killed during recent Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration A recent poll shows the US President-elect approaches Inauguration Day with a significantly lower favorable rating than his three immediate predecessors.

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President The President of Venezuela says the incoming president of the US could not be worse than the outgoing one

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor Israeli armed forces shot a teen Palestinian dead amid protests against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

Protests Continues in Bahrain over Execution of Anti-Regime Protestors Protests continues on the streets of Bahrain after the regime executed three pro-democracy protesters despite the public outrage

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS Iraqi national army has managed to liberate around 90 percent of the eastern parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorist group

Bomb Attack Kills Four Police Officers in Turkey A terrorist attack by PKK members at a patrol vehicle killed four police officers in the southern and Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakir

14 killed after Twin Car Bombs Hit Iraq’s Mosul Alwaght- Two car bombs have targeted the Tal Yabes district of eastern Mosul, killing at least 14 civilians and one soldier, Press TV reported

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant The assailant behind the deadly New Year’s Eve attack on a night club in Turkey’s Istanbul has been arrested by police.

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad An umbrella group covering some anti-Syria militants has requested help from Israeli regime to topple Assad in return for handing over Golan Heights

Bahraini Islamic Resistance Declares Popular Uprising over Execution of Protesters The Islamic resistance movement in Bahrain declared a popular uprising in response to the execution of three young protesters

Iran Opposes Disintegration of Regional Countries: NSC Head The head of the Iranian National Security Council says his country is opposed to disintegration of any country in the region

Egyptian Court Rejects Red Sea Islands Transfer to Saudi Regime A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

US Instigated Refugee Crisis Trough Regime Change Policies: Russia Secretary of the Russian Security Council says the US government caused the recent refugee crisis in Europe by trying to topple the regimes they do not like

All Members to Leave EU: Trump US President-elect says all the members of the European Union will leave it after the UK that was the first to do the “smart” move.

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW Human Rights Watch (HRW) group says the US and UK government are complicit in the aggressive Saudi war against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters Israeli armed forces attacked a rally by Palestinian protesters who demanded a release of the bodies of those killed by the regime’s forces

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant

14 killed after Twin Car Bombs Hit Iraq’s Mosul

Trump Won’t Be Worse Than Obama: Venezuelan President

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration

Bomb Attack Kills Four Police Officers in Turkey

Iraqi Army Liberates 90% of Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations

Israeli Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Teen Protestor

US Flawed Interventionist policy Caused Refugee Crisis: German Deputy Chancellor

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

India’s Caste System, Social Inequality, Demonetization

Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Separatist Movements in Spain, Independence or Suppression?

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Humiliated US Navy Shifting Blame after Sailors Captured by Iran’s IRGC

ISIS Destroys Bridges to Hinder Army Advance in Mosul

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN

4 Bomb Attacks Hit Baghdad as Iraqi Army Advances on ISIS-Held Mosul

Consequences of Planned US Embassy Move to al-Quds

Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Europe Must Boost Efforts to Save Refugees Dying of Cold: UNHCR

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Why West So Concerned over ISIS Loss in West Asia?

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Possible Reasons

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Iran Policy Not Changed 29 Years after Imam Khomeini’s Historic Letter to Gorbachev

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

US Biggest Supplier, Qatar Biggest Buyer in Global Arms Market

Shadow of ISIS Looms over Saudi Regime

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Tuesday 17 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

Related Content

Why Turkey Insists on US Role in Astana Syria Talks?

Syrian Army Liberates Hilltops Overlooking Damascus Water Reservoirs

Astana Talks, Prospects for Syria Peace

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- liberation of the strategic Syrian city of Aleppo to a large extent paved the wave for moving toward a political settlement for the Syrian crisis. It can be suggested that following the overarching and decisive event in the Syrian crisis, the military aspect of the conflict was largely overshadowed by the political aspect.

The tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey in Moscow and the subsequent agreement on holding the Astana peace talks with presence of military– and not political– figures of the anti-Damascus camp perhaps was the initial strong jump to start settling the Syrian crisis politically. This means that both sides of the conflict, namely the Syrian government and the armed groups, are arranging their battleground gains as bargaining chips to use them against each other at the negotiating table.

Anyway, the Syrian government through its recent victory in the strategic northern city of Aleppo to a large extent changed the balance of power to its own favor. On the other side, while only a couple of days are left to start of Astana peace dialogue, the armed groups are going to great lengths to collect trump cards to help them with bargaining at the negotiating table.

At the time being, one of the key bargaining chips of anti-Damascus militant groups is the case of seizure of Damascus province’s drinking water that meets needs of over five million residents of the capital and its outskirts. The Syrian army has done its best so far to find a settlement for this critical problem that well influences the public opinion, but violations by the militants, which are organized and supported by the foreign sides and their regional backers, have blocked the ways of any solution to the crisis. The militants do not seem to be poised to lose such a significance trump card before the Astana meeting to increase their power of bargaining.

On the ground, when the Syria army forces retook control of Bassemeh village and Ein Al Fejeh spring in Wadi Barada near the capital, the militants were forced into weak position and so acceded to an agreement. Then, the retired army Brigadier General Ahmed al-Ghadhban, who was appointed by President Bashar al-Assad sd manager of the affair of the villages and towns around the capital and also coordinator of the reconciliation process and truce deal in Wadi Barada region, entered the area.

After cleansing the area for entry of engineering teams to repair and maintain the water pumps of Ein Al Fejeh spring according to a ceasefire deal with the militants, the Brigadier General al-Ghadhban was assassinated by the militants. In fact, the truce with the militant groups could restore the troubled water supply to Damascus a week before start of the scheduled Kazakhstan peace negotiations. But assassination of representative of President Assad for peace helped the militants restore such an influential and important bargaining chip that will allow them put strains on the government.

The militants tried to stay out of what United Nations labeled a “war crime” of sabotaging the water resources of the capital by claiming that Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly al-Nusra Front) was majorly responsible for the violation of the terms of the accord. Omar al-Shami, an opposition media figure close to Ahrar al-Sham militant group, in his Twitter account has indirectly held Jabhat Fateh al-Sham as accountable for the government representative assassination.

“The free revolutionary factions in Wadi Barada should detain the assassin of Brigadier General Ahmed al-Ghadhban and give him a revolutionary trial. Those who kill the representatives after granting them security are not revolutionary”, Omar al-Shami’s Twitter post read.

This comes while according to the available data, the commander of Ahrar al-Sham in Wadi Barada, known as Safi Alamuddin, was the culprit of the assassination operation.

Generally, as it was earlier noted by use of widespread accusations the militants are trying to on the one hand build a peace-seeking face for themselves among the Syrian public opinion and on the other hand continue deal breaches to hold the Damascus water crisis as a trump card until the day of Astana negotiations for a strong bargaining power.

Another point is that because the militant figures are central to the opposition camp in the forthcoming talks in Kazakhstan, the Western sides have put high on their agenda attacks against military and security officials of Syria, especially the Syrian president and his brother Maher al-Assad. They are also raising the already-held argument of the chemical attacks to forge new pretexts against the Syrian military leaders to challenge and dampen the Syrian government’s legitimacy just some days before the beginning of the peace negotiations.

As part of the plan, the US Department of the Treasury a couple of days ago blacklisted five Syrian military institutions as well as 18 top Syrian officials including Colonel Soheil Hassan Hassan, the chief of Syrian air force intelligence directorate in Idlib province, on charges of carrying out chemical attacks on Tal Mansadr town in 2014 and Qaminas village and Sarmin town in 2015. The statement of Treasury Department read that the fresh sanctions targeted institutions belonging to the Syrian air force, air defense, navy, presidential guard, as well as the Syria Industrial Technologies Organization, a research center, for what it called their use of mass destruction weapons (WMDs) in the conflict.

Some days later, the Reuters news agency, relying to “a document”, alleged that the UN inspectors for the first time are suspecting the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his brother of using chemical weapons in the country's domestic struggle.

In fact, the liberation of Aleppo played an influential role in frustration of Assad-free Syria agenda of the West. Actually, the Aleppo triumph foiled all of the Western political schemes and media propaganda. Now, the Syria-Russia-Iran bloc is heading to the negotiating table with a hand full of bargaining chips. In other words, Aleppo retaking left no room for discussion of Syria’s Assad removal. This pushes the anti-Assad camp to question the president and the military figures of the Syrian government some days before the talks to wrest concessions in the negotiations and so bolster bargaining powers in relation to the future of President Assad in the country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Peace Talks Aleppo Water Crisis Astana Ceasefire Chemical Weapons

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Dakar Rally 2017
Iraqi Army Liberates Mosul University from ISIS Terrorists
Bahrainis` Pro-Democracy Protests Go on despite Regime`s Crackdown
Storm Hits Southern California, US
Dakar Rally 2017

Dakar Rally 2017

Turkey Arrests Istanbul Nightclub Assailant
At least 32 killed after Turkish cargo plane crashes near Kyrgyzstan airport
Syrian Army Enters Ein al-Khazr Village near Damascus` Water Reservoirs
Russia Deploys S-400 Anti-Missile system to Protect Moscow