Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Alwaght- An umbrella group covering some anti-Syria militants has requested help from Israeli regime to topple President Assad in return for handing over Golan Heights.

The group that introduces itself as the National Salvation Front in Syria also proposed a “roadmap” for closer relations with Tel Aviv.

The group represents certain members of the anti-Damascus diaspora, including some who are based in France and Belgium.

An Israeli radio station said the roadmap features the recognition of Israel by a post-Assad Syrian regime, arriving at a compromise over the issue of Syria’s Golan Heights, which have been occupied by Tel Aviv since 1967, and the setting up of friendly ties and strategic cooperation between the two sides.

Based on the proposed plan the group promises to dissolute all Syria-based anti-Israeli Palestinian resistance groups if it gains power in the country.

The group’s spokesman Fahd al-Masri, meanwhile, released audio and video messages, demanding that Tel Aviv expand its support for anti-Damascus militants.

Last year, Riad Hijab, the head of a Saudi-backed so-called opposition group, known as the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), met with former Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Moshe Ya’alon on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In the past, Kamal al-Labwani, a well-known anti-Assad activist with close ties with US and Israeli officials, hailed Tel Aviv for its support for the militants, and urged the regime to establish a safe zone for them on the border with the Golan Heights.