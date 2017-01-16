Bahraini Islamic Resistance Declares Popular Uprising over Execution of Protesters

Alwaght- The Islamic resistance movement in Bahrain declared a popular uprising in response to the execution of three young protestors.

The movement known as Saraia al-Mokhtar said the Manama regime has crossed all redlines, values, and norms and has shaped his doomed fate with its own hands.

The movement also declared a week of public mourning for the three protestors who were executed on Sunday after Manama regime accused them of a role in a 2014 bomb attack.

The statement issued by the movement warned the Bahraini regime to keep cautious as the Saraia al-Mokhtar will target regime mercenaries in every military or non-military organization.

Meanwhile the Shiite clerics of the country also declared a week of public mourning for the three executed protestors and insisted on continuing protesting demonstrations in the country.

Other movements including the “Youth of Feb. 14 Revolution”, “Shabab al-Daraz”, “al-Amal al-Eslami”, and “al-Vafa al-Eslami” also published their own statements condemning the execution and calling on Bahraini population to continue with their protesting demonstrations.

Manama has given a heavy-handed security response to peaceful popular protests, which first began in early 2011. The clampdown has cost scores of lives. Later during the popular uprising, the regime called in Saudi and Emirati reinforcements to help it muffle dissent.