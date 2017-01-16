Iran Opposes Disintegration of Regional Countries: NSC Head

Alwaght- The head of the Iranian National Security Council says his country is opposed to disintegration of any country in the region.

Ali Shamkhani said such disintegrations only pave the way for development of terrorist groups in the region and are against the interests of the Islam world.

“Iran believes that the fragmentation of [regional] countries will pave the way for dominance of the Takfiri terrorist thinking over Islamic territories, a development which would contradict the strategic interests of the Muslim world,” he said Monday.

Contrary to certain speculations, Iran does not even favor the fall of the Al Saud regime, but seeks, instead, to foil any attempts aimed at overthrowing the Saudi government, he added.

Elaborating on the reasons for opposing the toppling of Saudi Kingdom, he added “the [Potential] collapse of Al Saud does not at all mean it would be replaced by a desirable government”.

Shamkhani added that such a situation would make the kingdom fall apart, with extremist ideology coming to rule in major parts of the country.

He warned about some Western plots aimed at breaking the region apart and asked, “Is Saudi Arabia going to escape unscathed should the bane of disintegration start to engulf the region’s countries?”

The official further urged Saudi Arabia and Turkey not to contribute to efforts aimed at splitting Muslim states, particularly Syria.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are accused of providing support to the terrorist groups fighting in Syria. Riyadh is widely viewed as one of the major regional supporters of ISIS terrorists, who are influenced by Wahhabism, the radical ideology dominating Saudi Arabia and freely preached by clerics there.