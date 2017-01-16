Egyptian Court Rejects Red Sea Islands Transfer to Saudi Regime

Alwaght- A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia in a deal that had provoked outrage among Egyptians and prompted rare protests.

Cheers broke out in the Cairo courtroom as the judge read out the verdict confirming Egyptian sovereignty over Tiran and Sanafir and saying that the government had failed to provide evidence that the islands were Saudi.

The deal to transfer the islands, announced in April, caused public uproar and protests by Egyptians, who believe Tiran and Sanafir belongs to their country.

The islands have become a source of tension with Saudi Arabia, which has provided Egypt with billions of dollars of aid but recently halted fuel shipments amid deteriorating relations.

Tiran and Sanafir are situated in the narrow entrance to the Gulf of Aqaba leading to Jordan and Israeli shores.

Saudi regime claims the uninhabited islands belong to Riyadh and they had only handed over their security to the Egyptian authorities back in 1950.