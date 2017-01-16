US Instigated Refugee Crisis Trough Regime Change Policies: Russia

Alwaght- Secretary of the Russian Security Council says the US government caused the recent refugee crisis in Europe by trying to topple the regimes they do not like.

In an interview with the Rossiskaya Gazeta daily, Nikolai Patrushev said "the growing number of migrants and refugees in Europe is another result of the United States’ and its allies’ ill-considered policy aimed at toppling of unwanted regimes, destabilizing state systems, unleashing conflicts and wars".

Touching on the interventionist activities of the US government and its allies in the West Asia and North Africa and the resulting wave of refugees, the Russian official said "What else could be expected once these regions have been actually turned into a permanent hotbed of instability and a stronghold for terrorist groups. Both foreign and Russian expects have been warning about possible consequences of such policy for years".

According to Patrushev, illegal migration is a security threat for Russia too, although it is not a number one threat. As an example he cited ongoing attempts of international terrorist and extremist organizations to use migration channels to have militants infiltrated in Russia and the activities of organized criminal groups on the shadow market of legalization and employment.

"It would be right to mention illegal agency activities of certain legal entities and individuals that issue permissions for entry into Russia to foreigners," he noted, adding that one of the Security Council meetings in 2016 was dedicated to these problems. That meeting, in his words, yielded a set of measures to improve the work of migration services.