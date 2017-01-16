All Members to Leave EU: Trump

Alwaght- US President-elect says all the members of the European Union will leave it following the UK that was the first to do the “smart” move.

In his first interview with a British journal, Donald Trump praised Britain for its decision to leave the union saying “I thought the UK was so smart in getting out”.

He described the union as an ineffective vehicle that only serves the German interests. He said “You look at the European Union and it is Germany. Basically a vehicle for Germany”.

Trump stressed his fondness for the UK and said other countries could follow its lead and leave the EU. “I believe others will leave. I do think keeping it together is not going to be as easy as a lot of people think,” said Trump.

Trump blamed the decision of the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, to welcome refugees fleeing war in the West Asia, for jeopardizing the stability of Europe. “I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals, you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from. And nobody even knows where they come from."

“People, countries, want their own identity and the UK wanted its own identity. But I do believe this: if they hadn’t been forced to take in all of the refugees, so many, with all the problems that it … entails, I think that you wouldn’t have a Brexit,” he said.

Trump also reiterated his previous comments that he could do a deal with Russia that would result in sanctions being lifted. And he believed the Nato military alliance is obsolete and needs reform. “They have sanctions on Russia – let’s see if we can make some good deals with Russia. For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions but I think something can happen that a lot of people are going to benefit.”