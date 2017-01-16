US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW

Alwaght- Human Rights Watch (HRW) group says the US and UK government are complicit in Saudi aggression against its southern neighbor, Yemen.

Referring to the daily airstrikes by Saudi forces, the human rights group said the war “has been supported by the United States and the United Kingdom,” naming the world powers as two “key international actors” in the offensive.

“The US has been a party to the conflict since the first months of fighting, providing targeting intelligence and in-air refueling,” the report noted.

In its annual report, the New York-based rights group said at least 4,125 civilians were killed and 7,207 others wounded between 26 March 2015, when the Saudi war began, and 10 October 2016.

The report also slammed Riyadh’s military and the countries assisting it in the war for using internationally-banned weapons in their attacks against civilian targets.

According to the report, HRW had identified “six types of air-dropped and ground-launched cluster munitions in multiple locations in Yemen, including those produced in the US and Brazil. Amnesty International has further documented the use of UK-made cluster munitions.”

“US and UK lawmakers, whose governments altogether approved more than $20 billion and $4 billion worth of weapons sales, respectively to Saudi Arabia in 2015 alone, have increasingly challenged the continuation of these sales,” the report added.

The report also highlights the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, saying over 80 percent of the country’s population need humanitarian, while the Saudi military prevents relief supplies from reaching civilians.