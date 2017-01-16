Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters

Alwaght- Israeli armed forces attacked a rally by Palestinian protesters who demanded release of the bodies of those killed by the regime’s forces in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The violent crackdown came as Israeli troops fired tear gas, sound bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets at the demonstrators as they arrived at the northern entrance of Bethlehem near the Israeli apartheid wall on Sunday afternoon.

The Palestinians were protesting an Israeli policy of confiscating the bodies of those who are killed by its armed forces. The regime in Tel Aviv fears subsequent mass funerals could turn into anti-Israel protests.

The protesters were seen carrying mock coffins and Palestinian flags during the march and chanting slogans against violations of Palestinian rights by Israeli regime.

In a joint statement in March 2016, the Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, and the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah) condemned Tel Aviv’s policy of confiscating the bodies as “a severe violation of international humanitarian law as well as international human rights law, including violations of the right to dignity, freedom of religion, and the right to practice culture.”

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed tensions ever since Israeli regime imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 270 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the beginning of October that year, when the tensions escalated.