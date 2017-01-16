France Warns US over Relocating Embassy from Tel Aviv

Alwaght- French foreign minister warned US incoming government against relocating its embassy in the Israeli occupied lands.

Jean-Marc Ayrault warned US President-elect Donald Trump fulfilling his campaign promise to move the US embassy to the occupied al-Quds could have “extremely serious consequences”.

“When you are president of the United States, you cannot take such a stubborn and such a unilateral view on this issue. You have to try to create the conditions for peace,” Ayrault told the public France 3 television network on Sunday.

The top French diplomat’s remarks came as delegates from 70 countries, including key European and Arab states as well as the permanent members of the UN Security Council, have come together in Paris in an attempt to rekindle the long-stalled so-called peace talks between Israeli regime and Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives were present in the attendance.

Diplomats said the Paris meeting aimed to send a strong signal to the incoming American president that the so-called two-state solution is the only solution in the occupied territories, just five days before Trump is sworn in.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas criticized on Saturday the potential transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv, where it has been for 68 years.

French officials have stated that the symbolic conference in Paris will not impose anything on the Israeli regime or the Palestinian Authority, and that only direct negotiations can resolve the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the international conference in Paris as “futile.”

“The conference convening today in Paris is a futile conference,” he told ministers at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting in al-Quds.

“It was coordinated between the French and the Palestinians with the aim of imposing upon Israel conditions that are incompatible with our national needs,” Netanyahu asserted.