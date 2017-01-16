Spanish, Saudi Kings Meet amid Warship Sale Negotiations

Alwaght- Spanish king met his Saudi counterpart in a visit to the Arab country as the two sides are negotiating over the sale of Spanish warships while Riyadh is involved in a deadly war against neighboring Yemen.

King Felipe VI is believed to try to facilitate the sales of warships as the Arab country is carrying out daily attacks against its southern neighbor, Yemen.

Felipe met Saudi King Salman over lunch on Sunday in Riyadh, where the Saudi king decorated him with Saudi Arabia’s highest honor for a foreigner, the cordon of King Abdul Aziz.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, mutual relations and furthering their development "in various fields" were discussed between the two kings.

Felipe began his three-day tour of the kingdom on Saturday following an invitation by Salman. Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis and Public Works Minister Inigo de la Serna are accompanying him during his trip.

"We can only confirm that negotiations are very advanced to build five warships which would be sold to the Saudi navy," said a spokesman for state-owned Spanish ship builder Navantia on Sunday.

Spain is the world's seventh largest arms exporter, and Riydah is one of the biggest buyers of military gear and is under fire by various international rights groups for its aggression against Yemen.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which has reportedly killed at least 11,400 Yemenis, was launched in March 2015 in an unsuccessful attempt to reinstate the former government. It has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools and factories.