Spanish, Saudi Kings Meet amid Warship Sale Negotiations

  Tuesday 17 January 2017
Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

An umbrella group covering some anti-Syria militants has requested help from Israeli regime to topple Assad in return for handing over Golan Heights

Bahraini Islamic Resistance Declares Popular Uprising over Execution of Protesters The Islamic resistance movement in Bahrain declared a popular uprising in response to the execution of three young protesters

Iran Opposes Disintegration of Regional Countries: NSC Head The head of the Iranian National Security Council says his country is opposed to disintegration of any country in the region

Egyptian Court Rejects Red Sea Islands Transfer to Saudi Regime A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

US Instigated Refugee Crisis Trough Regime Change Policies: Russia Secretary of the Russian Security Council says the US government caused the recent refugee crisis in Europe by trying to topple the regimes they do not like

All Members to Leave EU: Trump US President-elect says all the members of the European Union will leave it after the UK that was the first to do the “smart” move.

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW Human Rights Watch (HRW) group says the US and UK government are complicit in the aggressive Saudi war against its southern neighbor, Yemen

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters Israeli armed forces attacked a rally by Palestinian protesters who demanded a release of the bodies of those killed by the regime’s forces

France Warns US over Relocating Embassy from Tel Aviv French foreign minister warned US future government against relocating its embassy in the Israeli occupied lands

Spanish, Saudi Kings Meet amid Warship Sale Negotiations Spanish king met his Saudi counterpart in a visit to the country as the two sides are negotiating over the sale of Spanish warships

Turkish Incursions into Syria Killed 250 Civilians, Injured over 1,100 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories claimed to fight the ISIS terrorists, has killed 250 civilians so far

Britain Lends Navy Forces to UAE Drills in Persian Gulf British has sent its navy forces to participate in a series of joint drills with the UAE counterparts in the Persian Gulf

Bahraini Regime Faces Intl Condemnation over Execution of Protestors Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the unjustified execution of pro-democracy protesters in Bahrain amid a popular outrage

At Least 32 Killed after Turkish Cargo Jet Crashed in Kyrgyzstan Alwaght- At least 32 people were killed after Turkish Airlines cargo jet has crashed on Monday near the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN The United Nation says more than 75% of resident in Syrian city of Aleppo have chosen to be relocated to the state-run parts

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Yemenis in Latest Attack During a new round of airstrike against Yemeni people, Saudi warplanes bombarded northwestern parts of the country killing at least 6 people

US Should Target Iranian Quds Force Commander, Soleimani: American Enterprise An article in the American Enterprise Ideas analytic site encourages US authorities to target the commander of Iranian Quds forces

Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus Terrorist groups in Vadi Berdi region near Damascus, assassinated the state envoy for settlement negotiations in the region

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage Bahraini regime has executed three anti-government protesters the day after a mass demonstration denouncing the death sentences

Palestinian Authority, Pope Discuss US Embassy Relocation Palestinian authority raised the possibility of US embassy relocation in his recent visit with Pope Francis

Spanish king met his Saudi counterpart in a visit to the country as the two sides are negotiating over the sale of Spanish warships
Alwaght- Spanish king met his Saudi counterpart in a visit to the Arab country as the two sides are negotiating over the sale of Spanish warships while Riyadh is involved in a deadly war against neighboring Yemen.

King Felipe VI is believed to try to facilitate the sales of warships as the Arab country is carrying out daily attacks against its southern neighbor, Yemen.

Felipe met Saudi King Salman over lunch on Sunday in Riyadh, where the Saudi king decorated him with Saudi Arabia’s highest honor for a foreigner, the cordon of King Abdul Aziz.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, mutual relations and furthering their development "in various fields" were discussed between the two kings.

Felipe began his three-day tour of the kingdom on Saturday following an invitation by Salman. Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis and Public Works Minister Inigo de la Serna are accompanying him during his trip.

"We can only confirm that negotiations are very advanced to build five warships which would be sold to the Saudi navy," said a spokesman for state-owned Spanish ship builder Navantia on Sunday.

Spain is the world's seventh largest arms exporter, and Riydah is one of the biggest buyers of military gear and is under fire by various international rights groups for its aggression against Yemen.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which has reportedly killed at least 11,400 Yemenis, was launched in March 2015 in an unsuccessful attempt to reinstate the former government. It has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools and factories.

 

Spain Saudi warship

