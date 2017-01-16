Turkish Incursions into Syria Killed 250 Civilians, Injured over 1,100

Alwaght- Turkish incursions into Syrian territories claimed to fight the ISIS terrorists, has killed 250 civilians so far.

The attacks by Turkish army, denounced by Syrian government as occupation of its territories, are claimed to have targeted ISIS terrorists and Kurdish forces that Ankara regards as terrorists.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that eight people, two children and a White Helmet rescue worker, were killed the previous day as Turkish forces bombed and shelled al-Bab town in Syria’s northern province of Aleppo.

Based on the reports by the group, the latest deaths took to 249 the number of Syrian civilians killed in the wake of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield. There were 54 minors under the age of eighteen and 29 women among the fatalities.

The Britain-based monitoring group went on to say that more than 1,100 people were either injured or maimed between November 13 last year and January 15 this year as a result of Turkish artillery attacks and airstrikes against northern Syrian towns.

On August 24, 2016, the Turkish air force and special ground forces kicked off Operation Euphrates Shield inside Syrian territories.

The offensive was launched in coordination with the US-led military coalition, which also claims to be fighting ISIS terrorists since 2014.