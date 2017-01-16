Britain Lends Navy Forces to UAE Drills in Persian Gulf

Alwaght- Britain has sent its navy forces to participate in a series of joint drills with the UAE counterparts in the Persian Gulf.

The “Sea Dagger 2017” naval drills are “as part of a unified strategy to strengthen military cooperation between the UAE and British armed forces” the Emirati state news agency, WAM, reported on Sunday.

The move comes as British government is under local and international condemnation for its military ties with the Saudi led coalition that strikes Yemen on a daily basis and of which UAE is member.

The drills whose exact location is not clarified in the report is another step by the royal forces to expand “cooperation, coordination and exchange of experiences and military information” with the Persian Gulf Arab countries.

Last year, sailors from the UK Royal Navy and the UAE Navy took part in the International Mine Countermeasures exercise off the coast of Abu Dhabi.