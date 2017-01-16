Bahraini Regime Faces Intl Condemnation over Execution of Protestors

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the unjustified execution of pro-democracy protestors in Bahrain amid a popular outrage.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said the regime in Manama will be responsible for any consequence for its decision to execute three young protestors.

“Through this injudicious measure, the Bahraini government once again demonstrated that it does not seek a peaceful solution to and a way out of the Bahraini crisis," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Sunday.

The Manama regime executed three anti-regime Shiite activists on Sunday after accusing them of a role in a 2014 bomb attack, amid widespread public anger against the death verdicts.

Iranian spokesman also added that the Bahraini government is insisting on the use of security and oppressive approaches and the brutal killing of defenseless protesters.

International and human rights bodies and all popular organizations across the world have attested to the lack of transparency in the unfair trial proceedings of the three Bahraini citizens, the Iranian spokesperson said.

Qassemi said the executions come as Bahraini people and the country’s political and religious leaders as well as international circles have been underlining the importance of resolving the crisis through dialogue and interaction.

In a related development, the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has also denounced the killing of three young activists in Bahrain.

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah said the Bahraini regime and its Arab and Western supporters are responsible for this crime.

The execution of the three men would result in the failure of all political solutions to the Bahraini crisis, it added.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions Agnes Callamard described as extrajudicial the Bahraini regime's execution of the three political detainees.

Callamard said on her official Twitter account that the three Bahraini activists were subjected to torture, terming their trial as unfair and based on flimsy evidence.

Head of Bahraini Forum for Human Rights, Youssef Rabih, said execution of the three activists had closed all doors to a political settlement of the conflict in the country, warning that such executions would further complicate the situation in Bahrain.

Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Campaigns in Beirut, Samah Hadid, also reacted to execution of the young Bahraini activists.

“This is a dark day for human rights in Bahrain. These executions – the first to be carried out since 2010 - are a deeply regressive step for a country whose authorities have repeatedly trumpeted their commitment to human rights,” Hadid said.

“Instead of stepping up executions, Bahrain’s authorities should establish an immediate moratorium on executions,” he said.

Manama has given a heavy-handed security response to peaceful popular protests, which first began in early 2011. The clampdown has cost scores of lives. Later during the popular uprising, the regime called in Saudi and Emirati reinforcements to help it muffle dissent.